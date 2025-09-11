HMRTC proposes to connect Yashobhoomi Metro station with Iffco Chowk via Sector 23

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has received a proposal on August 11 from Delhi Metro rail corporation (DMRC) to connect the Yashobhumi Metro station on the Airport line with Iffco Chowk Metro station in Gurugram, said government officials aware of the matter on Wednesday, adding that if approved, the project will help thousands of commuters to commute between Gururgam, west Delhi and IGI airport apart from reaching to other parts of the city through the network. If approved, the project will help thousands of commuters to commute between Gururgam, west Delhi and IGI airport apart from reaching to other parts of the city through the network.

As per a senior government official, the DMRC has submitted a proposal to HMRTC for preparation of detailed project report (DPR) from Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sec 25 to Iffco Chowk via Tau Devi Lal Park in Sector 22. As per the DMRC proposal, the proposed extension will provide fast connectivity between Gurugram to New Delhi via airport terminal 3 and vice versa. The route will also be utilised by the commuters going via blue line of Delhi Metro to Sector 21 Dwarka by this extension from Sector 23 (Gurugram), the proposal said.

The proposed metro extension between Yashobhumi station on the airport metro line and Iffco Chowk station will be 11 kilometres in length. This metro line will intersect with the Gurugram metro extension line in Sector 23 instead of Palam Vihar.

When asked about the proposal, a senior HMRTC official said, “The ministry of housing and urban affairs can take a decision on any of these proposals.” He added that the next board meeting is scheduled on September 15.

The Gurugram Dwarka Metro extension project was conceived in 2014 but it has remained on paper despite several project reports being prepared by different agencies.

DMRC had prepared the DPR of this project and recommended extension of Blue line from Sector 21 in Dwarka to Iffco Chowk in Gurugram in 2015 but the project could not be executed due to several reasons including route alignment, mode of building and operational issues, among others.

Another proposal was floated in 2016 to connect Iffco Chowk to Sector 21 in Dwarka, and extend the Metro link to Old Gurugram in 2016 but this project was also not found feasible. Since then, the project to connect Gurugram and Dwarka by metro failed to take off.

To be sure, the Haryana government has already approved the DPR for metro extension project to connect Palam Vihar in Gururgam to Sector 21 metro station in Dwarka at a cost of ₹1,891 crore. This metro line will be 8.40 kms in length and will have seven elevated stations. However, the state government has not received an approval for the same from the Union urban development ministry.