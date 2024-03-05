HRERA to set up forum to resolve builder-buyer row

Gurugram: To resolve disputes between builders and homebuyers expeditiously, the Gurugram bench of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) will soon set up a conciliation forum, with representatives from developers, independent consultants and experts so that solutions can be found through dispute settlement forums, HRERA chairman Arun Kumar said. The HRERA, Gurugram office in the city. (HT PHOTO)

The HRERA chief held an interaction with developers and their industry groups on Monday. Kumar said that HRERA would try to ensure that disputes between allottees and developers are resolved amicably, as most of these can be resolved through alternative dispute resolution.

Kumar also said that they plan to hold quarterly meetings with developers to understand their perspective and also to explain to them the expectations of HRERA, Gurugram from them to ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders.

“Those issues which don’t get resolved through conciliation or are too complex will get resolved through the HRERA court in the normal course. The settlement of disputes and justice for buyers is the key objective of RERA. Our goal is to get things resolved so that projects that are stuck get completed, buyers who want closure in a project, can get it without incurring losses,” said Kumar, adding that litigation causes an additional burden on buyers.

The HRERA chairman further said that registration of projects was very important, and the developers were told that they would have to conform to all the regulations and ensure that all parameters are met while registering their projects. “I have told the developers that process of registrations will be made smoother, but it needs to be adhered to in letter and spirit. Also, submission of quarterly reports for construction was necessary to monitor the project, and this must be done,” he said.

Another key observation Kumar made was that most of the delayed and stalled projects in the city were licensed prior to setting up of HRERA in 2016, and in coming years, the numbers of such projects would come down.

During the meeting, the developers raised issues such as payment of refund to home buyers, when the project is near completion or completed; they also submitted that there was no clear process to deregister a project under RERA.

The developers also raised the issue of timelines for completion of a project, and when a project should be considered complete. They also sought reduction in the project registration fees and called for delinking the process of grant of sanctions from NOC to be issued by DTCP.

When asked about the issues raised by developers, Kumar said the issue of refund to buyers in a delayed project will be settled under the RERA rules. “We will abide by the rules and if a buyer demands exit from a delayed project, then he will get it. There were other issues raised by them and these will be considered to ensure disputes are resolved. We will support both buyers and developers to the maximum extent but in a transparent manner. If a buyer is harassed or a developer is being given trouble without any reason, he can come directly to me,” said Kumar.

Pravin Jain, president, NAREDCO Haryana when asked about the matter said that developers had voiced their concerns, related to the non-consideration of occupation certificate for compliance closure and project registration. “Central to the discussions was the decision to conduct regular meetings with industry associations every 3 to 4 months, facilitating open dialogue and collaboration. Additionally, HRERA Gurugram announced plans to establish a dedicated help desk aimed at expediting resolution of issues for stakeholders,” he said.