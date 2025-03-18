Hry budget focuses on AI, metro, and infra growth in Gurugram

The Haryana government on Monday unveiled key initiatives in its state budget for 2025-26 aimed at enhancing infrastructure, public transport, and business growth in Gurugram. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, while presenting the budget in Chandigarh, announced the setting up of Artificial Intelligence (?) Mission Hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula, an Intercity Express Metro between Gurugram and Faridabad, and a heliport in Gurugram’s Sector 84. The Haryana government is set to launch the Haryana AI Mission, with one hub each in Gurugram and Panchkula, to train over 50,000 youth and professionals in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The budget also allocates significant funds for Gurugram’s metro expansion, road infrastructure, and water management projects under the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Metro expansion: Gurugram-Faridabad link

The Intercity Express Metro will be introduced to strengthen connectivity between Gurugram and Faridabad, linking Bata Chowk in Faridabad to Sector 56 in Gurugram.

This metro corridor has been under consideration for several years, with the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation already conducting a ridership survey for the proposed route.

The budget also includes an allocation of ₹300 crore for civil construction work on the metro extension from Millennium City Centre to Cyber Hub, which is expected to start in May 2025. “ The st

The government will contribute ₹4,556.53 crore for the Gurugram metro project, of which approximately ₹300 crore will be allocated in the financial year 2025-26,” Saini said.

The CM also announced the setting up of a department of the future,’ aimed at making Haryana ‘future-capable.’ This department will anticipate upcoming challenges, disparities, and new opportunities for economic development.

AI mission hubs to train 50,000 youth

The Haryana government is set to launch the Haryana AI Mission, with one hub each in Gurugram and Panchkula, to train over 50,000 youth and professionals in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. CM Saini stated that the initiative aims to automate and process vast government data for better governance.

“For this purpose, I propose the establishment of the Haryana AI Mission. I am pleased to share that the World Bank has given us an initial assurance of ₹474 crore in support for this initiative,” said Saini.

Additionally, the government will establish a “Department of the Future,” which will focus on identifying upcoming challenges and new economic opportunities to make Haryana more resilient to future disruptions.

Heliport to improve regional connectivity

A 16-acre heliport is planned for Sector 84, near the under-construction Global City, to improve air connectivity. The project, to be executed by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), will enable direct helicopter services to Salasar, Khatushyamji, Pitambari Mata, Chandigarh, and other regions, officials said.

GMDA projects

The chief minister said that the total budget of GMDA for the financial year 2025-26 is approximately ₹2,933.56 crore. During this financial year, 42 major road infrastructure projects, with an estimated cost of ₹917 crore, and 23 major projects for water supply, sewerage, and drainage, with an estimated cost of ₹1,750 crore, will be undertaken. These projects include the 100 MLD WTP at Chandu and Basai and the 100 MLD STP at Dhanwapur, Berhampur, and Sector 107. In addition, ₹2,000 crore has been allocated for the SPR and the upgradation of Devi Lal stadium.

Jungle safari

The chief minister also said that effort will be made to begin the construction of an international-level Aravali Jungle Safari on 10,000 acres of land in Gurugram and Nuh districts as soon as possible. For this, adequate funds will be allocated in the financial year 2025-26. He also announced that an environmental training centre will be established in IMT Manesar, Gurugram.

Rail and buses

The CM also announced that the state transport fleet will be modernised with 1,025 new buses, including 375 e-buses for a greener future. Bus stations in Pipli, Karnal, Gurugram, Ballabhgarh, and Sonipat are planned under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Statewide budget initiatives

Presenting his first budget, Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced that 30.26% of the state’s consolidated fund for 2025-26 would be allocated for debt repayment. This includes 17.46% towards the principal amount and 12.8% for interest payments.

Saini stated that the state government would establish the Substance Abuse and Narcotics Knowledge Awareness and Liberation Programme Authority (SANKALP) to combat drug abuse.

For the agriculture sector, he proposed an increase in subsidy for direct sowing of paddy from ₹4,000 per acre to ₹4,500 per acre. Under the Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana, the subsidy for farmers giving up paddy cultivation will be raised from ₹7,000 per acre to ₹8,000 per acre.

Women empowerment and horticulture boost

The CM allocated ₹5,000 crore for the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, under which ₹2,100 will be provided to women in the state, though specific eligibility criteria were not mentioned. Additionally, women farmers engaged in dairy farming, horticulture, animal husbandry, and fisheries will be eligible for an interest-free loan of ₹1 lakh.

To strengthen horticulture, three new centres of excellence will be set up for litchi in Ambala, strawberry in Yamunanagar, and date palm in Hisar. A dedicated horticulture policy for farmer producer organisations (FPOs) registered as cooperative societies was also announced.

The CM announced the establishment of a cow sanctuary in every district and a ₹5-crore grant to build 51 sheds in registered cow shelters to improve cattle welfare.

Sports and youth development

Aiming to secure at least 36 Olympic medals, the government earmarked ₹20 crore for the Mission Olympics 2036 Vijayibhavah scheme. A health insurance scheme was announced for sportspersons, providing up to ₹20 lakh in medical coverage. Additionally, 500 new sports nurseries will be set up across the state, with an increase in the scholarship amount for athletes in these nurseries.