Hry health minister alleges political forces behind Gurugram civic hospital delay
Gurugram: Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Sunday alleged that “political machinations” were behind the delay in constructing the proposed 600-bed civil hospital in Civil Lines
Gurugram: Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Sunday alleged that “political machinations” were behind the delay in constructing the proposed 600-bed civil hospital in Civil Lines.
Rao said the government has already sanctioned ₹70 crore to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) for the ₹1054-crore project; however, work has yet to start.
The project was set to take off after the old Civil Hospital at the site was demolished in 2021, officials said.
“During a recent review of Gurugram’s infrastructure projects by CM Nayab Singh Saini, I learned that it was submitted that HSIIDC could not take up the project,” said Rao, adding that attempts were being made to “politicise” and delay the hospital project. However, she did not identify those responsible.
Addressing a public meeting in Daultabad, Rao said: “The project is already delayed and after several efforts, the hospital design was revised, and it was decided that the HSIIDC would execute the project. The health department has already transferred ₹70 crore to HSIIDC but now it is being said that this agency will not be able to execute the project.”
The health minister also stated that a lot of time had been wasted while the Civil Hospital project changed hands from one executing agency to another.
The executing agency for the project was earlier changed from CPWD to PWD and now to HSIIDC.
“The proposed 600 bed hospital will provide healthcare to needy people in the city who cannot afford private treatment. I will ensure that the project is executed and does not get stuck further,” she said.
Rao on Sunday also launched healthcare facilities at Daulatabad, Siddhrawali and Rathivas. The health department has upgraded the Daulatabad primary health centre into a 30-bed community health centre. The new PHC in Siddhrawali has become operational and in Rathivas, a sub-health centre built at a cost of ₹55.5 lakh was also launched.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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