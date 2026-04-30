Hry pollution board officials review hotspots in Gurugram

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) Member Secretary Yogesh Kumar on Thursday conducted an extensive inspection of key pollution-prone sites in Gurugram, including the Leg-3 drain (Badshahpur drain), a common biomedical waste treatment facility, and the Municipal Corporation Gurugram’s (MCG) construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant. During the visit, Kumar reviewed measures being taken to identify pollution sources and prevent the discharge of contaminated water into drains.

During the visit, Kumar reviewed measures being taken to identify pollution sources and prevent the discharge of contaminated water into drains. He assessed the effectiveness of ongoing interventions aimed at curbing pollution and directed officials to ensure strict compliance with environmental norms.

Senior officials from multiple agencies accompanied the inspection, including GMDA executive engineer and nodal officer Vikram, HSPCB chief environmental engineers Bhupender Reniwal and Balraj Ahlawat, superintending engineer Sanjeev Budhiraja, and regional officer Siddharth Bhargava.

Issuing clear directions, Kumar asked officials to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) on all pollution sources that have not yet been tapped. He emphasised that sources linked to residential colonies under the MCG jurisdiction should be prioritised. He also directed authorities to expedite sewer diversion and treatment processes to prevent untreated sewage from entering the drain.

The member secretary appealed to resident welfare associations (RWAs) and citizens to refrain from discharging domestic sewage into open drains or disposing of it through tankers into nearby water bodies, warning that such practices significantly contribute to water pollution and environmental degradation.

He further instructed all concerned departments to work in close coordination to control pollution in the drain and ensure strict adherence to prescribed environmental standards.

Kumar also inspected the common biomedical waste treatment facility, where he reviewed plant operations and directed the operator to provide details of all healthcare institutions with valid agreements. He also sought comprehensive records of biomedical waste received and processed at the facility.

At the C&D waste processing site, the member secretary assessed the functioning of the plant and issued necessary directions to improve efficiency and compliance. Officials were instructed to carry out regular inspections and submit monthly reports to ensure that operations remain aligned with environmental guidelines.

The inspection highlights HSPCB’s continued focus on strengthening monitoring mechanisms and enforcing accountability to tackle pollution in Gurugram.