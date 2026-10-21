HSPCB forms teams inspect STP facilities in Gurugram societies
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has formed four teams to inspect sewage treatment plants (STPs) in 72 residential societies in the north Gurugram, officials said on Tuesday
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has formed four teams to inspect sewage treatment plants (STPs) in 72 residential societies in the north Gurugram, officials said on Tuesday.
According to officials, the teams will check whether plants are operational and if wastewater is being treated properly. Sub-divisional officers (SDOs) Aarzu, Ashish, Kamesh and Vishal will lead the inspections.
To be sure, STPs treat sewage generated by residential complexes before it is reused or discharged in accordance with prescribed norms. Poorly maintained or defunct plants can lead to the discharge of untreated wastewater, posing risks to the environment and public health.
“Based on our inspections over the next few weeks, we will send our recommendations to the headquarters in Panchkula and appropriate action such as environment compensation or penalty will be applied on defaulters,” said HSPCB Gurugram north regional officer Harish Kumar.
The areas falling under HSPCB’s north Gurugram include Udyog Vihar, Old Gurugram, New Gurugram, area from Alwar-Sohna Road towards Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar Road, via Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk and Basai village, officials said.
The exercise comes weeks after HSPCB officials in Gurugram were suspended following complaints over the management of STP facilities in the city. The latest inspections are expected to assess the condition of treatment plants at residential complexes and identify lapses in their operation, officials said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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