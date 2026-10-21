HSPCB forms teams inspect STP facilities in Gurugram societies

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has formed four teams to inspect sewage treatment plants (STPs) in 72 residential societies in the north Gurugram, officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, the teams will check whether plants are operational and if wastewater is being treated properly.

According to officials, the teams will check whether plants are operational and if wastewater is being treated properly. Sub-divisional officers (SDOs) Aarzu, Ashish, Kamesh and Vishal will lead the inspections.

To be sure, STPs treat sewage generated by residential complexes before it is reused or discharged in accordance with prescribed norms. Poorly maintained or defunct plants can lead to the discharge of untreated wastewater, posing risks to the environment and public health.

“Based on our inspections over the next few weeks, we will send our recommendations to the headquarters in Panchkula and appropriate action such as environment compensation or penalty will be applied on defaulters,” said HSPCB Gurugram north regional officer Harish Kumar.

The areas falling under HSPCB’s north Gurugram include Udyog Vihar, Old Gurugram, New Gurugram, area from Alwar-Sohna Road towards Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar Road, via Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk and Basai village, officials said.

The exercise comes weeks after HSPCB officials in Gurugram were suspended following complaints over the management of STP facilities in the city. The latest inspections are expected to assess the condition of treatment plants at residential complexes and identify lapses in their operation, officials said.