HSVP launches portal for sale and purchase of plots via e-auctions

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Tuesday announced the launch of a specialised online portal to facilitate the sale and purchase of plots allotted by the authority through e-auctions, aiming to make the process transparent, regulated and secure. The auction portal was launched by the authority on last Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials said the portal, hsvphry.org.in will allow allottees, including those based overseas, to list their properties for e-auction, ensuring fair pricing and safeguarding buyers from disputed or fraudulent sales. “The portal for sale and purchase of plots allotted by HSVP will ensure transparent sale and purchase of properties, and help buyers and sellers outside the state or country to complete the transactions,” said Chander Shekhar Khare, chief administrator, HSVP.

Khare said the system is “completely voluntary” and sellers can register their plots, set minimum prices, demand earnest deposits, and upload photographs and videos. “The seller will have the right to decide the expected price, demand earnest deposit. The seller can also upload photos and videos of the property,” he said, adding that sellers can withdraw their property from the portal any time, with no binding on them to accept bids.

According to officials, the auction will begin at 80% of the price quoted by the seller and run in a competitive digital format. Buyer identities will remain confidential and all financial transactions will be conducted digitally via bank transfers, with no cash component. Buyers must register online, pay a ₹1,000 fee plus 18% GST ( ₹1,180 total), and can inspect the property before bidding. If a seller withdraws after the auction or rejects a bid, the buyer will be refunded the ₹1,000 fee but not the GST portion.

To be sure, HSVP has the record of all plots and properties alloted by it, and its staff will vet the properties before allowing a property to be listed on the portal.

Khare said the authority would charge a 0.5% commission, significantly lower than property consultants, while reiterating that buyers and sellers are free to transact outside the portal. “Many allottees or owners of plots are abroad and can’t come physically to sell these plots. This portal will help owners to sell these properties in a transparent manner, and the mechanism will ensure that a fair price is paid,” he said.

HSVP officials said that the authority is only acting as a facilitator and not as a contracting party to the transaction on the portal. Before entering the transaction, the buyers and sellers will have to submit that they will follow the norms of the Indian Contract Act, Registration Act, Indian Stamp Act, and other statutory provisions relevant to property transactions.

The portal is accessible via the allottees’ corner on the HSVP website, officials added.