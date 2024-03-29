IIT grad dies in horrific bike crash on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road

A 27-year-old man driving a superbike on Golf Course Road in Gurugram was killed on Friday morning after he lost control of the vehicle and rammed the divider and a street light, police officers aware of the case said. Police said that around 6am on Friday — a holiday on the occasion of Good Friday — Beniwal left his flat wearing biking gear, including a helmet and gloves, and rode to Golf Course Road. Around 6.10am, investigators said, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. (Representational Image)

Police identified the deceased as Rituj Beniwal, a resident of Sushant Lok 1 in Sector 43. Officers investigating the case said that he was riding his black Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10 around 6.10am when he lost control, adding that the impact of the crash was such that Beniwal’s body was severed in half, and his superbike broke apart. Looking at the severity of the damage to both the motorbike and his person, police suspect that Beniwal was riding at a speed of around 130-140kmph at the time of the accident.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: ‘Don of the dons’: What Patrick French wrote about Mukhtar Ansari

Giving details of the case, investigators said Beniwal, who was from Jaipur, completed his BTech and MTech from IIT-Kanpur, and was working with Gurugram-based Logic Fruit Technologies for the past three years. Police said he lived in a rented flat in Sushant Lok 1, and was a motorbike enthusiast, adding that according to his flatmate Shantam Sharma, Beniwal took out his superbike for joyrides on weekends and holidays.

Police said that around 6am on Friday — a holiday on the occasion of Good Friday — Beniwal left his flat wearing biking gear, including a helmet and gloves, and rode to Golf Course Road. Around 6.10am, investigators said, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Investigators said that parts of the mangled motorcycle and the lower part of the man’s body were found at least 20-30 metres away from the spot of the accident.

Mayank Gupta, deputy commissioner of police (east), said the accident took place around 200 metres away from the entrance to Belvedere Towers.

“Beniwal was on the main lane of the Golf Course Road, which connects to the Jaipur-Delhi carriageway. He was speeding and ended up hitting the divider after losing control,” the DCP said.

“He hit the metal wires fencing above the divider and a street light pole at the spot, resulting in mutilation of his body, which led to his instant death… A preliminary investigation points to his riding alone, and that no other vehicle hit him,” Gupta said.

Virender Sharma, security officer at a nearby condominium, said he heard the crash and sent a security team to the spot.

“The team reached the spot within moments, as they were on the opposite side of the road. However, the man riding the motorcycle was already dead... They immediately alerted the police control room, after which an ambulance and two policemen reached the spot and took the body away,” the officer said.

“After police removed the mutilated body and the mangled motorcycle, we got the area and blood stains cleaned from the road. The deceased was alone at the spot. Our guards said there was no other vehicle near him,” he said.

Also read: Another Kota suicide sounds alarm as deaths continue despite panels, measures, guidelines

Meanwhile, police said Beniwal’s family do not suspect any foul play and have not got a first information report (FIR) lodged.

“We are carrying out an inquiry based on the statement of his father Ajeet Beniwal,” said a senior police officer.

Captain Bobby Singh Sehgal, head of Riders of Storm Forever — a Gurugram-based motorcycle club —said that there are three major clubs in the city, which have 50-100 members each. “There are several such smaller groups in the city,” he said.

According to Sehgal, most crashes involving superbikes happen due to speeding. “In other countries, a separate driving licence is issued to the owner of a superbike, but not in India,” he said.