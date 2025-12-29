In Gurugram’s New Year’s Eve plan, 5400 cops and zero tolerance for drunk driving

GURUGRAM: With New Year’s Eve festivities set to draw large crowds across the city, the Gurugram Police on Monday said they have rolled out an extensive security and traffic management plan, deploying nearly 5,400 police officers and personnel to ensure a safe, orderly, and incident-free celebration. Pubs and clubs at sector-29 near Leisure Valley Park (HT File/Parveen Kumar)

Police said the arrangements prioritise law and order, women’s safety and smooth traffic movement across the city’s major entertainment and residential zones.

Police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora has finalised the plan, officials said.

According to the police, 22 major venues will host organised New Year events, alongside several smaller gatherings across Gurugram. Uniformed and plainclothes personnel will be stationed at all event locations and sensitive areas, with continuous surveillance to deter unruly behaviour and prevent untoward incidents.

Citywide checkpoints and intensive checks

Also, 10 interstate checkpoints and 68 special nakas have been established across the city. These include 32 checkpoints in the East zone, 21 in the West, 8 in the South, and 7 in the Manesar zone, where thorough vehicle and identity checks will be conducted throughout the night.

Special traffic deployments have been planned to avoid congestion during peak hours.

Dedicated parking facilities have been earmarked at 10 locations, including Leisure Valley, Sector 29; Cyber Hub; HUDA Gymkhana (Sector 29); the Westin Hotel frontage; and multiple designated taxi and ground parking areas in Sector 29.

Traffic police will regulate diversions and ensure pedestrian safety near party zones.

Crackdown on drunk driving; responsibility fixed on venues

The Gurugram Police have issued notices to all pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants and hotels serving liquor under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which authorises the police to intervene to prevent the commission of any cognizable offence. Under this provision, the police have directed them to ensure that no intoxicated person on their premises is permitted to drive.

Venue operators will be responsible for ensuring safe transport home for intoxicated patrons. Violations will invite stringent legal action, officials warned.

Police urged residents to celebrate responsibly and within the bounds of law.

“There will be zero tolerance for hooliganism, reckless driving or attempts to disturb public peace, officials said, appealing for public cooperation to ensure a safe start to 2026.

Counter-assault teams, bomb disposal squads, ambulances and fire brigade units will also remain on high alert to respond swiftly to any emergency.