Independence Day traffic restrictions to be imposed earlier than usual in Gurugram

Gurugram: Gurugram traffic police are likely to restrict the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles as part of Independence Day security measures from August 10, officials said on Monday, adding these restrictions are usually put in place from August 13.

Officials said the aim of enforcing route diversions a few days earlier than usual is to familiarise drivers with the changes in advance. This will help reduce traffic congestion on key border crossings, such as Sirhaul toll plaza and MG Road, officials said.

To be sure, traffic congestion due to Independence Day restrictions is a major issue in the city, especially on the night of August 14. Commuters often take more than an hour to cross the border at Sirhaul toll plaza and MG Road.

The decision, officials said, was taken at a meeting between officials of the Delhi traffic police and Gurugram traffic police on Saturday.

“The meeting was held to start preparations for Independence Day traffic arrangements. It was jointly decided that measures will be adopted earlier than usual this year to keep various points of the Delhi-Gurugram border free of congestion,” said Ravinder Singh Tomar, former deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic), Gurugram, who was recently transferred to Panchkula as superintendent of police, state crime bureau.

Shibesh Singh, additional CP traffic (South), Delhi traffic police said the meeting was organised because all cities and states of Delhi-NCR needed to cooperate to ensure tight security.

“We jointly decided upon various measures for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations including traffic management,” he said .

Officials said they will set up checkpoints at Dharuhera, Bilaspur, Sultanpur, Panchgaon, and Garhi Harsaru Chowk, ahead of Manesar and Gurugram, beginning August 10. Heavy and commercial vehicles will be diverted through Sohna Road, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, and Gurgaon-Faridabad Road. Internal checkpoints will be set up at Shankar Chowk, Givo Cut, Kherki Daula toll plaza, Dhankot T-point, and Bajghera.

Gurugram traffic police officers said they are planning to hold a series of meetings with traders as well as commercial and heavy vehicle associations on August 8 regarding the diversions.

“A meeting will be held next week with traders and commercial and heavy vehicle associations apprising them of the route diversions. The advance measures will give drivers of such vehicles ample time to become familiar with the diversions. This will lower the number of vehicles heading towards the national capital till August 15 and reduce congestion at the border,” Virender Singh Sangwan, DCP (traffic), Gurugram, said.

Sangwan was earlier posted as DSP, Kurukshetra Police. Both Tomar and Sangwan assumed their new charges on Monday.

“We understand the importance of safety and security due around Independence Day. and will comply with directions of Gurugram traffic police. We have started alerting shopkeepers to inform heavy and commercial vehicle drivers from whom they procure their goods about these restrictions,” said Bablu Gupta, president, Sadar Bazar Traders’ Association.

