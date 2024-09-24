Interview: Vardhan Yadav, Congress candidate for Badshahpur

Vardhan Yadav, the Congress candidate from Badshahpur, raised long-standing issues of waterlogging, traffic congestion, encroachment, poor road conditions, and inefficient waste management across the assembly constituency and a promised an overhaul in civic infrastructure if the Congress is voted into power in the Haryana assembly elections. Vardhan Yadav, Congress candidate of Badshahpur seat, at his office on SPR Road in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Yadav, born in a farmer’s family, spent his early life in the fields of rural Haryana, said he has witnessed Gurugram’s rapid development, but laments that the growth has been limited to buildings without the necessary supporting infrastructure. In an interview with Leena Dhankhar, he discussed his plans to address the pressing issues facing the city such as waterlogging, traffic congestion, poor roads, and waste management.

What are the main issues you plan to address if you win the election?

The key issues in the city are waterlogging, traffic congestion, encroachment, poor road conditions, and inefficient waste management. These are long-standing problems that have been neglected by the current administration. If elected, I will prioritise solving these problems through planned development and strong governance.

How do you plan to tackle the problem of waterlogging, which has been a persistent issue in the city?

My plan includes creating a robust drainage system that will ensure quick disposal of rainwater. Additionally, I will push for better infrastructure in low-lying areas prone to flooding. Water conservation projects and stormwater management systems will be key to preventing this issue in the future.

Traffic congestion is a daily problem. What steps will you take to improve the traffic situation?

Traffic management requires both short-term and long-term solutions. In the short term, I will work with local traffic authorities to improve traffic signals, enforce stricter rules on illegal parking, and regulate vehicular movement during peak hours. Long-term, I will advocate for the extension of the Gurugram Metro project to reduce dependency on personal vehicles, and push for completion of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and other stalled infrastructure projects.

4. Encroachment has become a growing concern in Badshahpur. How do you plan to address this issue?

If I win, I will ensure regular anti-encroachment drives and establish clear boundaries for public spaces. I will also ensure that land use is regulated, and anyone found violating norms will face strict penalties. Public areas must remain accessible to the people, not just a few.

5. Poor road conditions are another major issue. How will you improve the road infrastructure in Badshahpur?

The condition of roads reflects the lack of attention given by the current administration. I will push for the immediate repair and maintenance of existing roads, and ensure that new roads are constructed in areas that have been neglected, especially the 24-metre roads in the developing sectors. A proper timeline for road construction and repairs will be put in place, ensuring quality and accountability.

6. Waste management, particularly the Bandhwari landfill, has been a critical issue. What will you do to resolve it?

The Bandhwari garbage dump is an environmental hazard, and the waste management system here is failing. I plan to overhaul the waste disposal system by introducing modern waste management practices, such as waste segregation at the source and building waste treatment plants. I will also focus on relocating the Bandhwari landfill and converting it into a waste-to-energy project, ensuring sustainable and eco-friendly disposal methods.

7. What will be your approach towards improving public transportation, especially the delayed Gurugram Metro project?

The Gurugram Metro project has been stuck on paper for the last decade, and the current government has shown no real intention to push it forward. As part of the Congress government, I will ensure the Metro extension becomes a reality. I believe a well-planned public transportation system is crucial to reducing traffic congestion and pollution, and it will be one of my top priorities.

8. How will you ensure that development is evenly distributed across all sectors of Badshahpur?

One of my key focuses will be inclusive development, ensuring that every sector, whether old or new, receives the necessary attention. Infrastructure projects like roads, sewage systems, and water supply will be evenly distributed, and I will work closely with RWAs and local communities to identify and address their specific needs. Development should not be limited to select areas.

9. What sets you apart from your opponent, BJP’s Rao Narbir Singh?

Rao Narbir Singh has had his chance, and the results are clear — the city’s infrastructure is crumbling, waste management is inefficient, and key projects like the Gurugram Metro and Southern Peripheral Road are still incomplete. What sets me apart is my commitment to real, actionable change. I am not here to make false promises, I am here to work. My track record as a grassroots worker shows that I understand the challenges people face and have the will to solve them.

What is your message for the people of Badshahpur constituency?

I will work for you, not for political gain. I promise to bring transparency, accountability, and progress to our city. Together, we will build a city where infrastructure works, waste is managed, roads are safe, and waterlogging is a thing of the past. I believe in long-term solutions that will make our city a better place to live, and with your support, we can achieve that.