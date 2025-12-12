Jafruddin Khan — A one-man mission to ensure no one sleeps hungry

For the past three years, Jafruddin Khan, 30, a resident of South City 2, in Gurugram has quietly become a lifeline for the weaker sections of society across Gurugram and Sohna. Every night, while the city winds down, Jafruddin heads out in his car to visit night shelters, pavement dwellers, elderly citizens living alone, and children sleeping on the streets—ensuring they do not go to bed hungry. Many elderly citizens living alone wait for him, knowing they will get food and a few minutes of human warmth.

What began as a simple act of kindness has now become a deeply rooted daily routine. Every evening, after finishing his work, Jafruddin steps out in his car and begins his rounds across Gurugram and Sohna. He visits night shelters, construction sites, bus stands, and places where pavement dwellers huddle together for the night. Carrying containers of food—sometimes cooked by him, sometimes prepared with help from others—he ensures that each person receives a warm, filling meal.

Over time, he has learned the stories and struggles of those he serves. Many elderly citizens living alone wait for him, knowing they will get food and a few minutes of human warmth. Children who sleep on footpaths recognise the sound of his car and run up, excited for their dinner. For Jafruddin, these small human connections are the motivation that keeps him going night after night.

One aspect of his service that stands out is his sensitivity to what people crave but cannot afford. Many of the homeless, especially daily-wage earners, express their desire for non-vegetarian meals—a luxury beyond their reach. Understanding this, Jafruddin often cooks special non-veg dishes for them on weekends, ensuring they, too, get to enjoy a meal they love. “Everyone deserves a good meal,” he says, a belief that shapes every effort he makes on the ground.

His generosity extends beyond food. During harsh winters, he distributes blankets, jackets, and woollen clothes. In summers, he supplies water and light meals to those suffering under the heat. From newborns nestled beside their mothers on pavements to frail senior citizens struggling to get through the night, Jafruddin has become a familiar figure of hope.

He operates without the backing of any organisation, donation campaign, or publicity. His work is self-driven, fuelled only by empathy and an unwavering commitment to uplift the people society often overlooks. In a city where many walk past suffering without noticing, Jafruddin chooses to stop, listen, and act.

Gurugram and Sohna’s homeless community now see him not just as a volunteer, but as a guardian who arrives without fail. In a world that celebrates big achievements, Jafruddin Khan reminds us that true change often begins with one warm meal and a willing heart.

( Jafruddin Khan owns Karim restaurant in Sohna and is a resident of Gurugram)