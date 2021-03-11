Light rain expected due to western disturbance
The city might receive light rain on Friday due to a western disturbance, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast. The IMD has predicted spells of light rain on Friday across parts of Delhi and NCR.
Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “We are expecting light rain in the morning on account of a western disturbance. The wind speed is also likely to pick up.”
The city’s air quality entered the poor zone on Thursday, recording an air quality index (AQI) reading of 268 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin, a rise from Wednesday’s AQI reading of 122 (moderate).
Experts attributed the deterioration to calm surface wind conditions on Thursday.
The level of ultrafine particulate matter having a diameter of 2.5 microns or less (PM 2.5), the city’s primary pollutant, was 156.52 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) on Thursday, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. At the official monitor in Sector 51, the PM 2.5 concentration stood at 182.62 µg/m3 on Thursday. The PM 2.5 concentration at Teri Gram monitor stood at 232.56 µg/m3.
According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality likely to improve and remain in the moderate category on Friday and Saturday due to rain and better ventilation. “There is a possibility of very light rain/thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (speed-30-40 kmph) towards evening/night on Thursday. Subsequently, over the next five days, the air quality is likely to remain in the moderate to poor category.”
The minimum temperature on Thursday, as per the IMD’s weather system at the Palam observatory in Delhi, was 19.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 33.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal for this time of the year and a two-degree rise from the previous day’s 31.8 degrees Celsius.
As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 29 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively on Friday. While light rain or drizzle is expected on Thursday night, a thunderstorm with hail has been predicted for Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Kanchan, the ‘YouTuber’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to get park for safe e-waste disposal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weekend may be cooler after rain spell: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No politics over patriotism, Kejriwal implores in House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rain washes away pollutants, gives respite from rising heat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highest single-day Covid in over two months in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vital to maintain integrity of Pracha’s data: Court to cops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dwarka property dealer shot dead for trying to stop extortion of shopkeepers, say police; one shooter arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Man held for making another person take exam on his behalf
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's positivity rate far lower than in Maharashtra, Kerala: Satyendar Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We dream of hosting 2048 Olympics': Delhi CM Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records highest single-day spike in 2 months with 431 fresh Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi government asks commercial buildings to reserve 5% parking space for EVs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile, suspected to be used for threat calls, seized from Tihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox