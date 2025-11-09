Man, 4 aides held for assaulting father to grab property in Sohna

A 31-year-old man and his four associates have been arrested for allegedly assaulting his father and holding him hostage to force him to sign blank papers in an attempt to grab his property, police said on Saturday. Investigators found that a typist, Vinod Saini, helped forge property documents to transfer ownership to Gopal Kumar. (File photo)

Investigators identified the victim as Bal Krishan, 54, a resident of Ward 19, Sohna, and the main accused as his son Gopal Kumar. Police said the assault took place after Krishan refused to give Kumar pocket money for his daily expenses owing to his drug addiction and anti-social behaviour.

According to police, Kumar’s associates identified as Vinod Saini, Pradeep Gurjar, Deepanshu Kumar and Mohammad Abid, were also arrested from various locations in Sohna over the past four days. Police said Saini, who works as a typist at the Sohna tehsil, was allegedly the key conspirator who helped prepare forged property documents to transfer ownership back to Gopal Kumar.

The incident took place on the morning of October 29, when Krishan was supervising the construction of his new house in Sohna. “Four suspects reached the spot, assaulted him, and forced him to sign at least four blank papers after keeping him hostage. The labourers working there fled the scene,” a senior police officer said, asking not to be named.

The suspects fled after the incident, following which Krishan filed a police complaint on October 29, and an assault case was registered at the City Sohna police station, the officer added. During the investigation, police found that Kumar had plotted the attack after being angered by his father’s decision to transfer his two-acre share of family property in Krishan’s name and cut off his financial support. “It was established that Kumar conspired with Saini and his other friends to seize the property,” the officer said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer (PRO) of Gurugram Police, said a detailed investigation is underway. “Further probe is on to determine if more suspects were involved in the case,” he said.