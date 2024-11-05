Man arrested in Gurugram for firing at two over parking dispute

A man was arrested in Sector 105 on Monday for allegedly opening fire on two men following a dispute over a parked car near the Sector 4/7 roundabout late Sunday night, police said. The two men narrowly escaped after a bullet shattered the windscreen of their car, they added. The accused, Abhishek Gaur. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to police, the arrested man, identified as 34-year-old Abhishek Gaur, a resident of Anand Garden in Sector 105, reportedly got into an argument with Jatin Chautani, 35, who had parked his car on the road to buy bottled water. Police said that Gaur’s associate, who was present during the incident, is currently on the run, with authorities conducting raids to apprehend him.

Manoj Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (crime), added that Gaur, leaving a nearby restaurant with his associate, was blocked by Chautani’s car and demanded that it be moved, addressing Chautani as “chotu.” “An altercation later escalated into a scuffle after Chautani, a resident of Madan Puri in Sector 7, allegedly threatened to “teach him a lesson” and called for his own associates to come to the spot. Gaur threatened that he would shoot them while both sides were hurling abuse,” the ACP added.

ACP Kumar said that, in a fit of rage, Gaur drew his licensed 0.45-bore revolver and fired at Chautani and his friend. Although they managed to evade the shot, the bullet struck the windscreen of their vehicle, police said. Gaur and his associate reportedly fled the scene before Chautani’s associates arrived. Police said Gaur had only recently acquired the revolver, around two months ago.

After the incident, Chautani alerted the police control room, prompting patrolling teams to reach the location, police added. Authorities have since recovered Gaur’s SUV and are attempting to recover the revolver used in the incident.

Gaur, a known member of a right-wing outfit and active in cow vigilante activities, is also a property dealer, ACP Kumar said. Kumar noted that Gaur had no previous criminal record, while Chautani had at least eight criminal cases registered against him across Gurugram in connection with four counts of drugs smuggling, two of illegal arms possession and one each of assault and causing road accident..

An FIR was filed at New Colony police station on Monday following a complaint by Chautani. The charges against Gaur and his associate include sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act. Police have initiated proceedings to revoke Gaur’s arms license as well.