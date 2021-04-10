Man booked for impersonating son of property owner, selling land for crores

Police have booked a man for alleged impersonation and forgery to sell property worth several crores that was not his in Palam Vihar.

According to police, a man named Aalok Kumar allegedly sold the property of Palam Vihar resident Braham Kumar Bishnoi. The property was then used to secure a bank loan and then sold again to another person who also used it to secure a bank loan.

The crime was discovered when Bishnoi approached Palam Vihar police on February 20 and complained that Ankit Yadav, a resident of Moulsari Avenue in DLF Phase 3, had illegally bought his property.

Yadav said he told police that he was looking to buy property in the city in 2019 when he met two property brokers named Kamal Arora and Amrit.

“They introduced me to Aalok Kumar who said he was the son of Braham Kumar Bishnoi and the sole owner of a 435-square meter property in F-Block. He also produced a transfer deed dated August 2019 to this effect, his passport, Aadhar card, bank passbook and even an allotment letter,” he said. He said he then proceeded with the deal and bought the land, paying a stamp duty of ₹16 lakh. He did not disclose the price he paid for the land.

But as it turned out, Bishnoi did not have a son in the first place and Yadav said he got to know of this only when police came knocking at his door. “I thought I bought the property legally and sold it legally,” said Yadav.

Yadav said he had mortgaged the land for a ₹2.5 crore bank loan. “The bank too did its due diligence before granting the loan,” he said.

In July 2020, Ankit sold the property off to another person who also took a bank loan.

On March 5, Ankit Yadav filed a complaint on the basis of which a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating), 467 (forgery), among others, at the Palam Vihar police station.

Police are yet to verify the suspect’s identity or that of the persons who introduced him to Yadav.

“A case has been registered. We are verifying the facts and once the investigation is complete, we will arrest the suspect,” said K K Rao, commissioner of police.