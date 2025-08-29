Man held for assaulting SPO, constable with hammer and knife in Gurugram

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for assaulting a special police officer (SPO) and a constable with a hammer and knife at Sneh Vihar in Bhondsi on Sunday night, police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Anand Mishra, who lives in Bhondsi but is from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said. The accused was on the run since Sunday night, police said. (Representational image)

On Sunday night, Anand had a fight with his brother Akash Mishra, who alerted the police after which SPO Sunder Lal, 47, and constable Raman Kumar, 35, arrived on the scene at 11.50pm in an emergency response vehicle, police said.

“Lal and Kumar intervened and separated the brothers. Anand then fled the spot, so Lal and Kumar started talking to Akash to get details about the incident. Suddenly, Anand appeared behind Lal and hit him in the head with a hammer and knife several times. Kumar tried to intervene but Anand hit him too with the hammer and managed to escape,” said a police officer associated with the case.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that Kumar rushed Lal to the Sector 10A civil hospital. “He is still under treatment due to severe head injuries. Kumar, however, has been discharged after treatment. Anand attacked police because he was angry that they intervened in his fight with his brother,” he said.

Based on Lal’s complaint, a first information report was registered against Mishra at Bhondsi police station on Monday under sections 110 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 121(1) ( Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), and 351 (3) (Criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

After being arrested, Anand was sent to police custody for questioning, officers said.