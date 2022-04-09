Man stabs mother to death for not helping him reconcile with his wife

A 44-year-old jobless man was arrested within a few hours of him allegedly stabbing his 66-year-old mother to death while she was on her way home in Shivpuri, New Colony area, in Sector 7, on Thursday night, said police.

Police said the deceased, Veena Kumari, a retired health department superintendent, was returning home after giving food to her son Manish Bhandari when he attacked her with a knife.

Ranveer Kumar Bhandari, the woman’s husband, said in his police complaint said that his son Manish, a BTech graduate, previously worked for a multinational IT firm and lived in a different house in the same colony since September 2021. The couple used to send food to their son twice a day, he said.

“On Thursday, when she did not return till 8.30pm, I went looking for her near the park and saw her talking to Manish. Both of them were talking loudly. After my wife told me to leave, I returned home and sat in a chair outside the gate. Suddenly, I heard some noise, went towards the park and saw my wife lying in a pool of blood and my son fleeing the spot,” said Bhandari.

Rajiv Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said with the help of neighbours, Bhandari rushed his wife to a private hospital, which referred her to Civil hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. “There were CCTV cameras installed in the area. We have seen footage where it is clearly visible that Manish pushed her mother to the ground before stabbing her multiple times,” said Deswal.

A team from New Colony police station was sent to the spot after one of the neighbours informed police about the incident. Police said the crime spot was cordoned off and a team of finger experts and forensic team took samples from crime scene.

Dr Deepak Mathur, the forensic expert who conducted the autopsy, said the woman died due to excessive bleeding. “There were three stab wounds, two on the neck and one on the chest,” he said.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC was registered at New Colony police station on Friday, said police.

Rajesh Kumar, station house officer of New Colony police station, arrested Manish from nearby the crime spot within a few hours.

Deswal said during questioning, Manish revealed his wife had left home along with their son due to some personal dispute in 2018. “Manish said he was trying hard to reconcile with her but his mother was not very keen on it and was pressuring him not to bring her back. This led to an argument between the mother and son. Manish got agitated and stabbed her multiple times in a fit of rage,” said the DCP.

Police said the suspect was jobless since 2018 and was in depression since his wife left him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON