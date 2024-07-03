 Manesar civic body fines violators of solid waste management rules - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
Manesar civic body fines violators of solid waste management rules

ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram
Jul 04, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The civic body has launched a campaign to lift solid waste from roadsides and vacant plots in Manesar

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has launched a campaign to lift solid waste from roadsides and vacant plots in the industrial township, officials said on Wednesday. MCM commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg said strict action is being taken against those societies, industries and individuals who flout Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The MCM commissioner has asked the assistant executive engineers of the corporation to submit reports related to the sanitation/cleaning work to his office twice a week. (HT Photo)
The MCM commissioner has asked the assistant executive engineers of the corporation to submit reports related to the sanitation/cleaning work to his office twice a week. (HT Photo)

Recently, MCM issued a challan of 1.20 lakh to Rosalia Society in Sector 95 for not scientifically managing its garbage waste — according to rules, bulk waste generators must manage their own waste.

“While issuing the challan, MCM officials have instructed the society management to dispose of the garbage properly as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016,” Garg added.

Last week, MCM teams also issued challans of 50,000 each during the inspection of sewerage treatment plants (STPs) of Vatika Enviro Society in Sector 82, Vardhman Flora Society in Sector 90, GLS Avenue Society in Sector 92, and ROF Ananda Society in Sector 95.

Garg said that last week, the sanitation wing of MCM also issued challans of 5,000 each to two tankers for dumping dirty STP water in the open. “The STPs of six residential societies in the municipal corporation area were also inspected by the enforcement teams,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MCM commissioner has asked the assistant executive engineers of the corporation to submit reports related to the sanitation/cleaning work to his office twice a week. Aside from this, the commissioner said that composting pits will be made in all the parks in the IMT area of the township so that the process of making compost from horticultural waste can be started for use in the parks.

“The MCM is also considering setting up a methane gas plant, which will be prepared from the solid waste with financial assistance from CSR funds,” he said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
