Man’s skeleton, woman’s decomposed body found on Aravali hills in Manesar

In two separate incidents, two bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from the jungles on the Aravali hills in the Industrial Model Townships (IMT), Manesar. The man’s body was suspected to be mutilated by wild animals, while the woman’s body was decomposed and had no clothes on it, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday. HT Image

The man’s body was recovered from the dense jungle between Kasan and Kharkhari villages at about 8pm on Sunday. Some villagers went to the spot to consume liquor. When they discovered foul smell at the place, they started looking for the source. They found the body nearby and fled out of fear, the officers added.

Inspector Devender Kumar, station house officer of IMT Manesar police station, said those who spotted the body alerted the police control room.

“Skeletal remains of the jaw, skull and forearms were recovered from the spot along with the lower part of the body, which had a denim trouser with ₹2,000 and a pair of earbuds in its pocket and a belt on it,” he said.

“The body was almost three months old. Probability is that after he died, animals mutilated the corpse. The remains have been sent for autopsy,” he said and an inquiry under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been initiated in the matter.

Investigators said that they were looking into missing persons’ complaints received in the last four months in an attempt to ascertain the identity of the body and to investigate under what circumstances he died.

Meanwhile, the woman’s body was spotted when a group of women went inside the dense jungle on the Aravalli in Sehrawan village to collect woods and dry twigs at about 11am on Monday.

Investigators said that the women were also alerted by the stench and soon found a decomposed body lying hidden amid shrubs.

They said that the women ran down from the hill and raised an alarm, after which villagers informed police.

SHO Kumar said that a set of women’s clothes were found just beside the body. “The body is estimated to be at least a month old. We have a strong suspicion that she was taken inside the dense jungle and was murdered. Her identity is yet to be ascertained,” he said, adding that they have registered a murder case against unidentified persons in the case at IMT police station.

Investigators said the body was sent for an autopsy after the spot was investigated by forensic experts. It will become clear after the autopsy that how she was murdered and whether she was sexually assaulted too, the officials said.