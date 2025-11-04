MCF rolls out mobile vans to tackle potholes across Faridabad

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) has launched a new “Pothole Repair and Maintenance Van” service to provide quick, on-site repairs across the district in a bid to improve road conditions and ensure safer commutes, officials said. Introduced under the guidance of MCF commissioner Dhirender Khadgata, the initiative aims to deliver visible and time-bound results, they added. Fully funded by MCF, the vans operate under executive engineer Nitin Kadian to deliver quick, traffic-free road maintenance. (HT)

Two dedicated vans have been deployed under the supervision of executive engineer Nitin Kadian to respond to citizen complaints and carry out immediate repairs. Each van is equipped with a roller machine, cutter, and ready-mix cold patch material, enabling teams to fix potholes efficiently without disrupting traffic. The service, which has already commenced operations, is being fully funded by the civic body, though officials have not disclosed the total cost of the project

Khadgata stated that the project aims to enhance road safety and the commuter experience. “The goal is to make Faridabad’s roads smoother, safer, and commuter-friendly,” he said.

To make the initiative participatory and transparent, MCF has also launched a dedicated WhatsApp helpline (+91 9871699494) through which residents can send complaints with their name, location, and a photograph of the pothole. “Our team will reach the site at the earliest and carry out immediate repairs,” Khadgata said.

Officials said the vans will help address road damage more swiftly, especially after the monsoon when potholes become a major concern. The corporation also plans to track the vehicles in real time to ensure prompt responses and proper documentation of repairs.

“The ‘Pothole Repair and Maintenance Van’ is not just a new service—it’s a new approach,” Khadgata said, adding that the initiative marks a shift towards proactive, tech-enabled urban governance.