Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.
MCG commissioner to meet RWAs on Nov 25 over civic issues
The meeting aims to strengthen coordination between the municipal administration and residents and identify problems requiring intervention by different departments, officials said
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Dr Pankaj will meet representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs) on November 25 to discuss civic complaints and pending development works across the city, officials said.
The meeting will be held at noon at the commissioner’s office in Sector 34, where RWA representatives can raise neighbourhood concerns and suggest measures to improve civic services.
According to MCG officials, issues expected to be discussed include sanitation, door-to-door waste collection, damaged roads, sewerage, waterlogging, streetlights and other basic infrastructure. Representatives can also seek updates on development projects pending in their respective areas.
The meeting aims to strengthen coordination between the municipal administration and residents and identify problems requiring intervention by different departments, officials said.
“RWAs are an important link between residents and the municipal corporation. Their representatives understand the problems in their respective areas and can help us identify gaps in civic services. We want to hear their concerns and suggestions directly and work towards resolving issues,” the commissioner said.
MCG officials said complaints and suggestions received during the meeting would be forwarded to the departments concerned for necessary action.
The initiative comes amid growing complaints about the maintenance of roads, drainage and sewerage networks, streetlights and waste management services across the city.
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