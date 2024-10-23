MCG deducts salaries of 4 officers for negligence

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar took action against four officials during a Samadhan Shivir (resolution camp) on Wednesday, officials said. Bangar ordered a deduction of 15 days’ salary for two junior engineers (JE), a sub-divisional officer, and an executive engineer for negligence in handling public grievances. MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar at the Samadhan Shivir in Gurugram Sector 34 on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT photo)

The action followed a complaint about open sewer lids in Rajendra Park’s Ekta Gali, which led to a resident sustaining injuries after falling into the open sewer, MCG officials added. Bangar’s decision came during the grievance redressal camp, where the complainant reported the incident. Responding, commissioner Bangar instructed a team to fix the issue and issued an on-the-spot order to penalise the responsible officials. “Negligence in public service will not be tolerated. We expect our officers to resolve such issues promptly to avoid inconvenience and ensure public safety,” Bangar said.

37 complaints were registered on day two of “Resolution Camp”

On the second day of the Samadhan Shivir, 37 complaints were registered across various MCG offices, including the old office near Civil Hospital and those in sectors 42 and 34. Among these, two property tax-related complaints were resolved on the spot, while the remaining grievances were assigned deadlines for resolution, officials said. Complainants were informed of the progress of their cases accordingly.

Nitin Garg, a resident of Signature Solera Society in Zone 2, expressed his satisfaction with the prompt resolution of his complaint. “I had been struggling for days to get my property tax data corrected, but the issue was resolved within minutes during the camp. I appreciate the efficiency of the officials at the shivir,” said Garg. Another resident, Priya Verma, who attended the camp to report a sanitation issue echoed similar sentiments. “The response was immediate, and I could see the officials were genuinely interested in resolving our complaints,” she said.

Commissioner Bangar, along with additional commissioner Satish Parashar and Joint Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, was present at the camp to oversee the proceedings. The commissioner urged residents to attend the daily Samadhan Shivirs to ensure their grievances are resolved quickly. “We request residents to include their Aadhaar number, family ID, and mobile number with their complaints for efficient processing,” Bangar added.