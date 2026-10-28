MCG demolishes eight ready-mix concrete plants in Gurugram
Officials said that the action aims to regulate construction-related activities and prevent dust and particulate emissions from contributing to the city’s pollution levels
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday demolished eight ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants across four locations as part of its ongoing drive to curb air pollution and enforce environmental regulations, officials said.
Officials said the demolition drive took place in Bhondsi, Daulatabad, Dhoomspur and Maidawas.
An enforcement team led by assistant engineer Ashish Hooda demolished RMC plants along Rithoj Road and Jail Road. Another team, led by assistant engineer Hariprakash, demolished plants in Daulatabad. The remaining plants were demolished in Dhoomspur and Maidawas by a team led by junior engineer Kapil under the supervision of joint commissioner Sapna Yadav, officials said.
Officials said that the action aims to regulate construction-related activities and prevent dust and particulate emissions from contributing to the city’s pollution levels. RMC plants, which produce concrete for construction projects, can contribute to air pollution if they operate without adhering to prescribed environmental safeguards and pollution-control norms.
MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said, “Pollution control and maintaining a clean environment are among the MCG’s top priorities. We are carrying out inspections and enforcement drives across the city to ensure compliance with prescribed norms. Similar action will continue, and violations will be dealt with in accordance with the applicable rules,” Dahiya said.
Since the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), the civic body has been undertaking enforcement measures against activities that contribute to pollution.
Stage I of Grap includes measures to curb dust pollution from construction and demolition activities, road dust, and open waste burning, among other sources.
Officials said monitoring and enforcement activities would continue in different parts of the city to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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