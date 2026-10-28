MCG demolishes eight ready-mix concrete plants in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday demolished eight ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants across four locations as part of its ongoing drive to curb air pollution and enforce environmental regulations, officials said. Officials said the demolition drive took place in Bhondsi, Daulatabad, Dhoomspur and Maidawas. (HT Photo)

Officials said the demolition drive took place in Bhondsi, Daulatabad, Dhoomspur and Maidawas.

An enforcement team led by assistant engineer Ashish Hooda demolished RMC plants along Rithoj Road and Jail Road. Another team, led by assistant engineer Hariprakash, demolished plants in Daulatabad. The remaining plants were demolished in Dhoomspur and Maidawas by a team led by junior engineer Kapil under the supervision of joint commissioner Sapna Yadav, officials said.

Officials said that the action aims to regulate construction-related activities and prevent dust and particulate emissions from contributing to the city’s pollution levels. RMC plants, which produce concrete for construction projects, can contribute to air pollution if they operate without adhering to prescribed environmental safeguards and pollution-control norms.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said, “Pollution control and maintaining a clean environment are among the MCG’s top priorities. We are carrying out inspections and enforcement drives across the city to ensure compliance with prescribed norms. Similar action will continue, and violations will be dealt with in accordance with the applicable rules,” Dahiya said.

Since the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), the civic body has been undertaking enforcement measures against activities that contribute to pollution.

Stage I of Grap includes measures to curb dust pollution from construction and demolition activities, road dust, and open waste burning, among other sources.

Officials said monitoring and enforcement activities would continue in different parts of the city to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.