MCG launches fully online water, sewer connection system for Gurugram
Applicants can apply using property ID and ID proof, track status online. About 1.5–2 lakh existing connections must be linked to the new portal.
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has become the first civic body in Haryana to introduce a simplified and fully transparent online system for obtaining drinking water and sewerage connections. The new digital module is live on MCG’s official website, officials said.
MCG officials said applicants will no longer need to visit municipal offices or submit lengthy documentation. A new water or sewerage connection can now be obtained using a property ID and a valid identity proof. Officials that added the initiative aims to make the process faster and citizen-friendly.
The system has been piloted, tested and audited for technical glitches, officials said, adding that around 150,000–200,000 numbers of existing water and sewerage connections need to be linked with the new module.
The module will significantly reduce delays and ensure more transparency in approvals. “This is a major reform in service delivery. Citizens will be able to track their applications online, making the entire process time-bound and accountable,” said MCG commissioner, Pradeep Dahiya.
Water bill payment deadline extended
To ensure a smooth transition to the new system, MCG has extended the deadline for water bill payments to March 8, allowing residents to link their existing connections with the new module.
Dahiya said the priority is to bring maximum civic services online and simplify procedures for residents. “We urge citizens to take advantage of the facility and link their connections in time,” he said.
Details regarding application fees, connection charges and payment method will be announced in 10 days, officials added.
Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra described the initiative as another step towards building a digital Gurugram. She said the system would improve administrative efficiency, reduce unnecessary delays and help create a centralised database to support future smart city initiatives.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.