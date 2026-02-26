MCG launches fully online water, sewer connection system for Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has become the first civic body in Haryana to introduce a simplified and fully transparent online system for obtaining drinking water and sewerage connections. The new digital module is live on MCG’s official website, officials said. Deadline for water bill payments extended to March 8 to help residents link current connections. Fees, charges and payment details to be announced soon. (HT)

MCG officials said applicants will no longer need to visit municipal offices or submit lengthy documentation. A new water or sewerage connection can now be obtained using a property ID and a valid identity proof. Officials that added the initiative aims to make the process faster and citizen-friendly.

The system has been piloted, tested and audited for technical glitches, officials said, adding that around 150,000–200,000 numbers of existing water and sewerage connections need to be linked with the new module.

The module will significantly reduce delays and ensure more transparency in approvals. “This is a major reform in service delivery. Citizens will be able to track their applications online, making the entire process time-bound and accountable,” said MCG commissioner, Pradeep Dahiya.

Water bill payment deadline extended

To ensure a smooth transition to the new system, MCG has extended the deadline for water bill payments to March 8, allowing residents to link their existing connections with the new module.

Dahiya said the priority is to bring maximum civic services online and simplify procedures for residents. “We urge citizens to take advantage of the facility and link their connections in time,” he said.

Details regarding application fees, connection charges and payment method will be announced in 10 days, officials added.

Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra described the initiative as another step towards building a digital Gurugram. She said the system would improve administrative efficiency, reduce unnecessary delays and help create a centralised database to support future smart city initiatives.