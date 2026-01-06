MCG readies ₹327-cr revamp of door-to-door garbage collection in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has prepared a ₹327-crore master plan to overhaul door-to-door garbage collection across the district, amid mounting concerns over deteriorating cleanliness and irregular waste collection, officials said. The final proposal has been sent to the Urban Local Bodies Department after five rounds of revisions, with officials preparing to initiate the tendering process, they added. After five revisions and an 18-month delay, the proposal allocates budgets by population density and extends contract tenure to seven years. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Under the proposed plan, Gurugram will be divided into four zones for the first time, with a separate agency appointed for each. As per the revised request for proposal, no agency will be allowed to operate in more than one zone. Officials said the move aims to improve accountability, enhance service quality, and end the monopoly of a single contractor, while also preventing citywide disruption if one agency underperforms.

The zone-wise budget has been allocated based on area and population density. Zone 1, covering the old city and adjoining areas, has been allotted ₹78.1 crore. Zone 2, comprising sectors and residential colonies, has been allocated ₹71.8 crore. Zone 3, which includes developing sectors of new Gurugram, has been allotted ₹87.8 crore, while Zone 4, covering Golf Course Road and Sohna Road areas, has been allocated ₹89.2 crore. The budget includes costs for door-to-door collection, segregation at source, and transportation to transfer stations.

The project had remained stalled for nearly 18 months. The tender process was first initiated in July 2024 but underwent five revisions due to technical issues and policy changes. In January 2025, the contract duration was extended from five to seven years to enable agencies to make long-term investments. After the final revision on December 5, 2025, the proposal was sent for administrative approval, sources said, citing the state government’s push to improve cleanliness.

Officials said the plan incorporates lessons from previous failures, including the termination of the Eco Green contract in June 2024 and interim arrangements that failed to prevent garbage accumulation at major intersections.

The plan also focuses on technology-based monitoring. All garbage collection vehicles will be GPS-enabled and monitored from a central control room. Agencies will be required to collect wet, dry, and hazardous waste separately, with penalties for non-compliance. Attendance of sanitation workers will be tracked through biometric systems.

“Approval has been sought for the ₹327-crore proposal. Once clearance is received from the Urban Local Bodies Department, the tender process will begin,” said Sunder Sheoran, executive engineer (SBM), MCG. Officials expect the tendering process to conclude by the end of January, with on-ground work likely to begin by mid-February.