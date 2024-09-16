MCG removes political posters from public areas

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) launched a campaign on Sunday where they removed thousands of political posters, banners, and hoardings from key areas across the city. The activity was undertaken in the run up to the upcoming assembly elections to ensure all political parties adhere to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Posters of candidates preparing to contest the assembly elections hang on an electricity pole at Patel Naga as of August 2024. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

MCC prohibits political hoardings and posters -- highlighting the achievements of the parties -- in public areas, ahead of the elections.

Dr Balpreet Singh, additional commissioner and the MCC nodal officer for Gurugram led the operation and emphasized the importance of maintaining a clean environment in accordance with election guidelines

MCG teams were deployed across high-traffic areas, including Old Delhi Road, Mehrauli Road, Old Railway Road, New Railway Road, Sector 12 Chowk, CRPF Chowk, and Sheetla Mata Road. Other areas, such as Palam Vihar Road, Hero Honda Chowk, Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Ashok Vihar, and Dharam Colony, were thoroughly inspected and cleared. Further, restricted areas near the Ordinance Depot and key intersections such as IFFCO Chowk, Basai Chowk, and Rajiv Chowk were included in the drive. Political advertisements posted on streetlights, electricity poles, and other public infrastructure were removed.

“Our teams are working to enforce the MCC and daily reports are being reviewed. It is essential that no political party uses public spaces for advertisements without permission,” Dr Singh said.

Residents have welcomed the move and many have expressed hope that the administration will continue to maintain these efforts, ensuring that no new violations occur as the election date comes nearer.