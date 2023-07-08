The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has sought suggestions from residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) as well as city residents to improve the existing street vending system in their respective areas, officials said on Saturday. MCG seeks suggestions to improve street vending system in Gurugram

Officials said they received several complaints regarding unorganised street vendors who have encroached upon roads, leading to traffic congestion in several places.

RWA representatives and residents can give suggestions to improve the street vending system through email to cpo@mcg.gov.in or through WhatsApp on 9821395248, said officials.

MCG commissioner PC Meena said their idea is to enhance the street vending concept. “We want to develop and maintain the infrastructure of street vending zones to ensure a safe and conducive environment for vendors and customers alike. This includes provisions for clean and hygienic facilities, waste management systems, adequate lighting, and seating arrangements for visitors,” he said.

Meena said directions were given to the concerned officers during a review meeting held on Friday. He said, “To improve the street vending system, residents and RWAs should send suggestions. They should submit details of the condition of the vending spots, list of illegal vendors, etc. in the next 10 days, so that timely action can be taken”.

Many RWAs and residents are unhappy with the existing street vending mechanism and want MCG’s intervention.

Kusum Sharma, chairperson of Suncity Township RWA, said areas meant for food stalls were designated by the MCG. “But the vendors have encroached upon the green belts and footpaths. They also litter garbage on the roads,” she said.

Puneet Pahwa, general secretary of Sector 45 RWA, said the area is encroached by vendors from all sides. “It has really become challenging for residents to enter or exit Sector 45 because of illegal vends. We have raised this issue to the civic body and CM Window but not much action has been taken,” he said.

Ruchika Sethi Takkar, founder member of ‘Why Waste Your Waste’, a civil society movement for a zero-waste city, said food carts are randomly and recklessly parked by the roadsides, traffic junctions and footpaths. “This leads to huge problems as the vendors indulge in open dumping of waste,” she said.

In January this year, the MCG had identified 9,215 registered street vendors across the city and initiated the process of constituting a town vending committee.

The MCG had earlier set up 148 street vending zones and added 132 more zones in June 2022. Out of 132 new zones, 86 fall under Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) sites, 13 are under the civic body and the remaining with other government agencies. The licence renewal fee of street vendors is ₹500, and the monthly rent is also fixed at ₹500.

In September 2022, the MCG constituted a team of 20 members to shift street vendors encroaching upon city roads to a designated site.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents. ...view detail