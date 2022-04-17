MCG’s 1st model road to link key stretches; Work starts in 2 weeks
The construction of a key 1.5-kilometre internal road linking Golf Course Road (GCR) with Huda City Centre (HCC)-Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) will start within the next two weeks, said officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday. The MCG’s finance and contract committee (F&CC) approved a ₹1.32 crore tender allotment of the project earlier this week.
Besides reducing congestion on GCR and the seven-kilometre long HCC-GCER, the 1.5-kilometre stretch, known as Khatu Shyam Mandir Marg, will also provide an alternative route to St Thomas Marg, a heavily congested arterial road that links Genpact Chowk on GCR with Shaheed Hawaldar Singh Chowk located on HCC-GCER.
“The F&CC has approved the allotment of the tender to the contractor. Work on this project is likely to commence within the next two weeks,” said Satpal Singh, executive engineer, MCG.
All MCG projects costing between ₹1 crore- ₹3 crore need approval from the MCG’s F&CC, which comprises councillors and senior MCG officials.
The Khatu Shyam Mandir Marg, on the GCR end, is located between South Point Mall and Parsvnath Exotica society, and at Dhani Chowk near Ardee Mall on Ambedkar Road on the other.
Dhani Chowk is located around three kilometres from the HCC Metro station and around four kilometres from GCER.
The 1.5-kilometre stretch is riddled with potholes and lacks basic civic infrastructure. Besides reconstructing the four-lane road, MCG will also construct a footpath and install new streetlights along the stretch.
During an MCG House meeting in July last year, the idea to reconstruct Khatu Shyam Mandir Marg was brought up by MCG ward 31 councillor Kuldeep Bohra, the local councillor of the area.
The agenda was subsequently approved by the House.
“The MCG will develop the stretch as a model road (an arterial stretch that has the highest standard of civic amenities such as properly maintained roads, an abundance of street lights, proper drainage system, footpaths, and landscaped green belts). Despite its geographical importance, the stretch is pothole-ridden and in dire need of an upgrade. Once reconstructed, the stretch will provide relief to thousands of commuters and reduce traffic on several major roads surrounding it,” said Bohra.
Once ready, the Khatu Shyam Mandir Marg, will be MCG’s first model road project to come to fruition. The MCG has come up with multiple proposals since November 2018 for developing stretches such as Hero Honda Chowk-Huda City Centre stretch via Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk-Railway Station (along Old Railway Road), New Railway Road, Mahavir Chowk to Iffco Chowk, and the Sector 4/9-9A dividing road, Vyapar Kendra-Gold Souk Mall stretch, two stretches around South City 1, and stretches in sectors 55 and 56 into model roads.
New structural safety guidelines in Haryana to ensure safety of high rise buildings
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday released a fresh draft of structural safety guidelines to ensure that the design and structure of and material used in high-rise buildings meets the prescribed standards and building code specified by the government. RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said that the new guidelines will ensure that there are no gaps in planning, designing, and supervision of high-rise buildings during construction.
Hot weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Chandigarh: Hot weather conditions persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Saturday. In Haryana, Gurugram recorded 42.3 degrees Celsius while Narnaul registered 41.8 degrees Celsius, according to a report of Chandigarh's Meteorological Department. Sirsa and Hisar sizzled at 41.9 and 40.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Ambala's maximum was 38.6 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius. Rohtak recorded its maximum at 40.2 degrees Celsius.
Pak Sikh trader distributes ‘Ramadan food packets’ to promote religious harmony
Peshawar: A local Sikh trader in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has distributed “Ramadan packages” among residents to promote religious harmony in the Muslim-majority country, according to a media report on Saturday. A resident of Tirah valley in the restive province, Parlat Singh, on Friday distributed 200kg of dates and hundreds of packs of sugar as part of a “Ramadan package”, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
SAD accuses govt of not seeking relief for wheat growers
Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday lashed at the Aam Aadmi Party government for not approaching the Centre to seek compensation for farmers who suffered huge losses due to fall in wheat crop yields because of inclement weather. SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra said farmers had not only suffered losses due to the natural calamity which had struck them but were now also facing value cuts on account of shrivelled grains.
UP CM directs health officials in Noida, Ghaziabad to be on ‘alert mode’
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed health department officials to be on “alert mode” in the National Capital Region districts, where Covid-19 cases are on an upward spiral. Adityanath also directed officials to undertake genome-sequencing of all positive patients in both Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts. According to official records, UP has 507 active cases on Saturday and these include 218 in Gautam Budh Nagar and 90 in Ghaziabad alone.
