Millennium city to host 450 Durga Puja Pandals this festive season: Officials

With Navratri around the corner, Gurugram is gearing up to host nearly 450 Durga Puja pandals across the city. Local committees, temples, and resident groups are in full swing with preparations to ensure that the festive season unfolds in both grandeur and harmony. Artists working round the clock to finish the idols in time for the festivities. (Parveen Kumar/HT )

According to district officials, pandals will be set up in almost every major residential sector and market, drawing thousands of worshippers across the nine days starting from September 22.

Organisers said pandals of various scales are being constructed, with some reaching up to 22 feet in height. Nearly 125 idols—many up to 12 feet tall are being prepared by artisans, who are working round the clock to finish them in time for the festivities.

To ensure smooth celebrations, puja committees are working closely with municipal staff, fire officials, and police teams. Security plans include regular patrolling, deployment of additional personnel, and CCTV surveillance at high-footfall locations. Traffic arrangements are also being designed to prevent gridlock during peak hours, said officials.

This year, several Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are focusing on eco-friendly pujas. From using biodegradable materials for decoration to reducing plastic usage, committees are aligning with the city’s larger “Swachh Gurugram” campaign. Volunteers have also taken to pre-festival cleaning drives around pandal sites, aiming to spread awareness on responsible celebrations.

For many residents, the excitement lies as much in the sense of togetherness as in the rituals. “Every year Durga Puja brings the community closer. This time, the scale is much bigger, and we are looking forward to celebrating with devotion and joy,” said a committee member from Sector 22.

Among the many celebrations, the Aravalli Bengali Cultural Society (ABCS) Puja at Central Park Flower Valley in Sohna has become a highlight, known for its inclusivity, it welcomes both residents and outsiders, Bengalis and non-Bengalis alike.

“What started with a handful of families and a sweet shop is now Sohna’s biggest cultural festival,” said Tathagata Sengupta, president of ABCS. “The Puja is not just about worship—it’s about community, belonging, and joy. We are humbled to see how the entire town comes together to celebrate Maa. This is the true spirit of Durgotsav.”

For devotees like Plabita Patowary, a long-time Gurugram resident, the festival brings nostalgia. “Durga Puja takes me back to my childhood in Assam, when the entire town used to gather around the pandal. Here in Gurugram, despite being away from home, the celebrations capture that same warmth and energy. It feels like reliving my roots.”

Echoing her sentiment, Simanta, another Bengali resident, said, “The beauty of Gurugram’s Durga Puja is that it bridges cultures. Bengalis, Punjabis, Haryanvis, and even expats join in. It’s not just about religion, it’s about celebrating life together. Every year, my family makes it a point to visit at least five or six pandals across the city.”