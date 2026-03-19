Missing vehicles, gaps mar MCG’s ₹3.75-cr sanitation rollout

Serious irregularities have been alleged in multi-crore sanitation tenders floated by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), with residents across the city continuing to grapple with mounting garbage and poor waste management, raising questions over execution and monitoring despite claims of enhanced deployment. Residents and RWAs report garbage piling up for days; officials cite weak oversight and poor record-keeping despite multiple agencies on the ground. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

MCG had recently floated a tender worth nearly ₹3.75 crore to deploy around 150 additional tractor-trolleys for waste collection at the ward level, with four vehicles allocated per ward. The contract was awarded to a private agency. However, more than two months after finalisation, residents and local officials claim that these vehicles are largely missing from the ground.

“There is no proper record available with sanitation inspectors regarding their operation, and the GPS systems installed in these vehicles are either non-functional or not traceable,” said a senior MCG official requesting anonymity, pointing to gaps in accountability and monitoring.

The issue is compounded by discrepancies in existing door-to-door waste collection contracts across four zones. According to Sunder Sheoran, executive engineer of MCG, agencies were mandated to deploy nearly 400 vehicles along with drivers and helpers. “However, only around 250 vehicles are currently operational, with most running without helpers, in violation of tender conditions,” he added.

Residents say the shortfall is visible on the ground. “Garbage has been piling up in our area for days. Despite repeated complaints, either vehicles don’t arrive or there is no manpower. Crores are being spent, but there is no visible improvement,” said Rajkumar Yadav, president of RWA, Sector 46.

Similar concerns were raised by former councillor Kuldeep Singh Bohra of Ward 31, who alleged large-scale mismanagement. “Multi-crore sanitation tenders are being issued, but on the ground there is no effective system. Tractor-trolleys are not visible, and cleanliness is suffering,” he said.

Questions have also been raised over duplication of contracts at garbage vulnerable points (GVPs). Two separate agencies were assigned to deploy over 200 trolleys and nearly 70 tractors at these locations, while additional tenders worth around ₹8 crore were awarded for lifting waste from secondary collection points. Residents and officials, however, claim manpower at these sites remains absent or inadequate.

Responding to the allegations, Sheoran said deployment of tractor-trolleys was based on demands raised by councillors. “If there is any negligence in their operation, accountability will be fixed and explanations will be sought from the concerned officials,” he said. He added that four agencies are currently engaged in door-to-door collection, and a long-term five-year tender, closing on March 21, is expected to streamline operations.