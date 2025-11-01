Mission 7374 foundation launches citizen-led push for urban governance reforms

The Mission 7374 Foundation on Friday announced the Reimagining Gurugram Conference 2025, an event aimed at building a participatory and accountable model of city governance. The foundation invited all sitting and former councillors, as well as Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), to take part in the conference which will be held on Sunday, at Civil Lines, Gurugram. Members of Mission 7374 foundation addressing a press conference in Gurugram on Friday. (PArveen Kumar/HT)

The conference will focus on revitalising the principles of the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which seeks to empower Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) with real authority and accountability.

To be sure, the 74th Constitutional Amendment empowers urban local bodies, giving citizens a direct role in city governance and strengthening the framework of decentralised democracy.

“The conference will not be another discussion table — it will be a roadmap for reform,” said Sunny Singh Daultabad, spokesperson for Mission 7374 Foundation. “For too long, our cities have been governed by agencies instead of people. Reimagining Gurugram is about returning power to citizens, councillors, and residents who know their city best. The idea is to make governance more responsive, more transparent, and more local.”

The Foundation has outlined an agenda that includes drafting the Gurugram Declaration 2025, which will consolidate recommendations for governance reforms from citizens and will be submitted to the chief minister, chief secretary, and other key ministers. Other goals include strengthening the financial autonomy of local bodies, improving coordination among civic and engineering agencies, and conducting 150 follow-up RWA meetings across the city.

The day-long conference will feature prominent speakers such as Prof Mukesh Mathur, Manoj Rai, Prabhat Kumar, Bhawani Shankar Tripathy, Alok Shiromany, Mahi Pal, Prashanta Mahapatra, IAS (Retd.), and Raghavendra Rao, IAS (Retd.), among others. The sessions will explore themes such as financial devolution, accountability of parastatal bodies, ward committees, and the comparative powers of mayors and municipal commissioners.

A key highlight will be the keynote address by SK Singh (IAS Retd.), former director, Ministry of Urban Development, government of India, who will speak on the real intent of the 74th Amendment. “The spirit of the 74th Constitutional Amendment lies in transferring not just responsibilities, but real power — in the form of finance, functions, and functionaries — to our ULBs,” Singh said. “Unless these three pillars are fully developed, local governance will remain symbolic, not substantive.”

Gaurav Malik, president of Mission 7374 Foundation, said, “In Haryana, a large share of political funding originates from builder and real estate lobbies, and that influence has slowed much-needed urban governance reform. If we want real change, we must start by reforming political funding and ensuring that citizens drive the city’s future.”

The conference will conclude with the adoption of the Gurugram Declaration 2025. Post-event, a meeting will be held along with 150 RWAs to ensure continuous feedback and monitoring.