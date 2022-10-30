Moving car catches fire in NH-48 service lane in Gurugram, occupants escape unhurt

Gurugram A moving car caught fire on a service lane of the Gurugram-Delhi carriageway (National Highway 48) near Atlas chowk on Friday night, police said on Saturday. According to officials said, five members of a family were travelling in the vehicle from Sector 18 to their home in Panipat when the incident took place at 7.20pm.

All of the occupants managed to escape unhurt as they got out of the car soon after smoke started coming out of the engine compartment. Police said that the smoke spread inside the passenger compartment which prompted them to get out of the vehicle. The fire spread and engulfed the car as soon as the occupants abandoned the vehicle.

The traffic on the service lane was affected due to the incident and later diverted for an hour, cops said. Inspector Haresh Kumar, station house officer, Sector 18 police station, said that the driver quickly comprehended what was happening and was successful in parking the car on one side of the service lane before the engine stopped and caught fire.

Kumar further said that a station diary entry about the incident was made, based on information provided by one of the car’s occupants. Lalit Kumar, station officer, Udyog Vihar fire station said that a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames within 15-20 minutes. “The fire started in the engine compartment either due to some mechanical malfunction or electrical short-circuit,” he said.