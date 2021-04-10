MP to take up Metro expansion with Centre

Lok Sabha member and union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh said he will take up the issue of Metro expansion in the city with the union ministry of urban development and expedite approvals for the same.

Singh said that this matter was discussed in detail at a meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) meeting held on Friday.

Singh said that the issue of extending the Metro line to the older parts of the city was discussed in detail during the GMDA meeting. “The DPR [detailed project report] for the project was finally sent to the Central government in February this year. I asked the chief minister that decisions on metro and similar projects should be timebound to avoid delays. I have now decided to take up this matter with union urban development ministry so that the Metro project can be expedited,” said Singh.

The extension of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Yellow line in the city has remained stuck for the last three years, as the Haryana government remained unable to finalise the alignment and changed it multiple times.

As per the current plans sent to the union urban development ministry, the Metro expansion will extend the Metro line from the Huda City Centre station to Old Gurugram and Udyog Vihar through a loop. The project cost is pegged at ₹6,821 crore.

The Gurgaon MP said, “Earlier, I had taken up the issue of road infrastructure in Gurugram with union transport minister Nitin Gadkari and the response was very good. The city needs a Metro on priority and I will take up this issue with the ministry.”

He said that it was due to intervention of Gadkari that several flyovers and road projects were launched in the district.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was interacting with media persons at the PWD guest house in Gurugram on Friday said that the plans changed thrice but now, a final report has been sent to the Central government for approval. “All efforts are made to ensure that Metro project gets required approval at the earliest,” he said.

Singh also said that the decision of directly transferring external development charges to GMDA will help it in infrastructure development and maintenance. “The GMDA needs resources for development and this decision will bring it revenue,” he said.