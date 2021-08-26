Multilevel car parks to come up near Iffco Chowk Metro station, Sector 29

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will develop two multilevel parking facilities near Kingdom of Dreams in Sector 29 and the Iffco Chowk Metro station, a letter issued by the office of the chief administrator, HSVP, stated. Tenders for these two facilities will be floated next month.

These two facilities will have the capacity to accommodate 2,500 cars in total, while 30% of the space will be allocated for commercial operations.

According to the letter, the facility in Sector 29 will be constructed on 2.2 acres and will be able to accommodate 1,100 cars. Likewise, the facility site near Iffco Chowk Metro station is being planned on 2.89 acres, with a capacity to accommodate up to 1,450 cars.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, Gurugram, said that there is an acute need to increase designated parking spaces in the city as the number of vehicles has increased over the years. “On weekends, parking space is difficult to get in Sector 29 and with people returning to offices, more space (for parking) would be needed on MG Road. After the creation of these facilities, there is a need to strictly enforce traffic rules and ensure vehicles are parked in these spaces. This will end traffic jams and reduce congestion on city roads,” he said.

To prepare a detailed tender for these two projects, a committee comprising superintending engineer one, estate officer two and senior officials from accounts and related departments was created, while another committee, headed by the chief administrator of Gurugram, will evaluate the bidders.

“The recommendation of the above said committee shall be put up to the chief administrator, HSVP, for arranging the formal approval of the competent authority i.e meeting of the authority, under the chairmanship of chief minister cum chairman, HSVP,” stated the letter (a copy of which is with HT) issued by the additional chief engineer, headquarters, chief administrator, HSVP, Panchkula.

Amit Arya, a media advisor to the Haryana chief minister, who is the HSVP chairman, said, “Two such facilities are already coming up in Old Gururgam and these two in sector 29 and near Iffco Chowk will help in decongesting busy roads. The projects will also include commercial space and this will make it a viable option as well.”

As a part of the 30% commercial component, the facilities can have restaurants, shopping malls and automobile showrooms. These will be developed on a build-own-transfer basis and the height of these buildings would be 30 metres. The project will have to be developed in 21 months from the date of start, the letter stated.

Prof Sewa Ram, a transport expert with the School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, said that the parking facilities are required near Iffco Chowk and in Sector 29, as both are commercial and corporate hubs with a high volume of traffic. “There is a metro station near both these places and lot activities take place in malls and corporate offices, while residents also frequent these areas. This move will reduce on-street parking but the key would be offering parking at the right price. It is also important that last-mile connectivity is also facilitated,” he said.

These two multilevel facilities would be in addition to the facilities being developed at Sadar Bazar and Kaman Sarai by the Municipal Corporation Gurugram.