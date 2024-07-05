The National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) has sought permission from the Gurugram district administration to demolish seven towers at the agency’s Green View condominium complex in Sector 37 D — nearly two years after the towers were declared “unsafe for habitation” by the district administration, after a structural audit report submitted by IIT Roorkee and Central Building Research Institute. NBCC seeks admin nod to demolish ‘unsafe’ Ggm condo

In a June 25 letter to the Gurugram deputy commissioner, Nishant Yadav, the head of the real estate division of NBCC said that according to the order issued by the district magistrate-cum-chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on February 17, 2022, it has been highlighted that there was an imminent danger to the life and property of the residents of the society (NBCC Green View) due to structural issues within the premises.

“We kindly request your approval... in facilitating the demolition of towers/buildings to mitigate any further risks posed by the unstable structures. We assure you that all necessary precautions will be taken to minimize any inconvenience to adjacent plot owners/societies and ensure a safe and orderly demolition process,” the letter said.

Yadav said the administration will “examine the matter in detail and take a decision accordingly.”

An NBCC spokesperson said that the agency will take measures to ensure relief to homeowners.

“We understand the concerns of the affected homeowners and wish to assure that NBCC has taken several steps to address these issues. Following the March 5 judgement by NCDRC... NBCC issued compliance letters to all allottee except those who have accepted settlements... NBCC is initiating the refund for those who opted for it and paying rent to those who opted for reconstruction,” the spokesperson said.

The NBCC Green View project was launched in 2010 and the possession was given in 2017. The condominium has 784 apartments in seven towers apart from 139 EWS flats. A homeowner said 255 of the 784 flats had been sold.

“We got compensation and rent only after directions were issued by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in March 2024. NBCC in April this year started paying rent to owners who have opted for reconstruction at the rate of ₹15 per square foot, which is very low. Many owners also opted for compensation — decided as the total amount paid to the company at 9% interest and an additional payment of ₹10 lakh as exemplary damage. This is also quite low,” he said, requesting anonymity.

This person also said that a majority of the flats were owned by senior citizens, who preferred the compensation despite incurring losses as they do not know when the flats will be reconstructed.

The district administration on February 17, 2022, invoked the National Disaster Management Act 2005 and declared the NBCC Green View condominium unsafe for residents. The deputy commissioner also directed that the complex should be vacated 15 days from the date of order (February 17), which was March 3.

Green View will be the second residential complex after Chintels Paradiso to be demolished in the city due to structural issues. The demolition process at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 is presently underway and is being carried out by a Noida firm.

NBCC’s letter also said that the sampling of the Green View complex was being carried out under IIT Bombay’s supervision.