New Haryana policy directs RWAs to maintain neighbourhood parks

The state government has rolled out the uniform policy on park maintenance which directs the resident welfare associations (RWAs) to officially maintain parks and green belts within their colonies, officials said. The policy was framed in 2022 and has now rolled out with RWAs and NGOs expressing interest in managing the neglected spaces. Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Gurugram Sector 11 on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The directive, issued by the department of Urban Local Bodies (ULB), Haryana, allows registered RWAs, NGOs, and local associations to take over the upkeep of municipal parks not covered under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects. The move is aimed at boosting community engagement, improving maintenance standards, and ensuring public parks remain accessible and clean.

Under the scheme, the agencies maintaining the parks will receive ₹4 per square metre every month to cover expenses like labour, manure, pest control, and basic horticultural tools. The rate increases by 5% annually, with payments released by the 7th of every month upon certification from the designated nodal officer. However, the directive stated that RWAs cannot commercialise, encroach upon, or restrict public access to parks, and all infrastructure remains under ownership of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

“Residents have long voiced concerns about neglected parks and limited resources for maintenance. This policy empowers communities to take ownership, with MCG’s support and supervision ensuring accountability. The parks will remain public spaces, but this model brings residents directly into the fold, which is key to sustainable upkeep,” MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said.

Several RWAs have approached MCG with formal proposals and the corporation is currently reviewing applications to prioritise parks with chronic maintenance issues. “We will work closely with interested RWAs, provide oversight, and ensure funds are utilised transparently,” Dahiya added.

Bhawna Yadav a resident of Sector 47 said, “Some parks have been in terrible shape for years, with overgrown grass, broken benches, and garbage piling up. If residents manage them, at least we have direct control and can ensure regular upkeep.”

However, environmental activists cautioned that oversight is crucial. “Handing over parks maintenance is good, but without strict monitoring, misuse can creep in — like illegal constructions or paid events,” said Vaishali Rana, a Gurugram-based environmentalist.

The policy mandates termination of agreements for any violations, including encroachments, misuse, or denial of public access. Officials said the initiative aligns with broader goals of increasing green cover, promoting civic participation, and relieving MCG of maintenance backlogs that have drawn criticism from residents.