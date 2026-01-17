New SCADA control centre to come up in Gurugram to curb long power outages

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has planned to set up a new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) control centre in sector 52 of Gurugram, officials said. The move is aimed at reducing prolonged power outages and improving fault response time. (BLOOMBERG NEWS)

The move is aimed at reducing prolonged power outages and improving fault response time.

The government has approved the tender to install the system, which will manage power distribution in sectors 1 to 57, officials said, adding that an amount of ₹87 crore will be spent for the same.

The DHBVN has already floated the tender for constructing a building for the centre at a cost of ₹23 crore. It would be a part of the230 kilovolt (KVS) substation being set up in sector 52, added official.

The facility will enable real-time monitoring and remote switching of power supply, allowing the utility to restore electricity faster during breakdowns. The project is part of a broader push to strengthen the power distribution network in the Millennium City, where residents frequently complain of long cuts during faults and maintenance work.

VK Agarwal, DHBVN chief engineer said they have also planned a temporary SCADA centre in sector 16 and Faridabad. “The two centres will help reduce dependency on manual intervention and minimise disruption,” he said.

The sector 52 SCADA control centre will have a capacity of around 220 kV and the work is targeted to be completed within eight to nine months, officials said, adding that the other two facilities are also expected to be ready within three months.

“With the SCADA system in place, even if there is a fault in a transformer, power supply to the area will not be disrupted for long. Electricity can be restored through SCADA within minutes,” said Agarwal.

Once commissioned, these centres are expected to strengthen monitoring of power feeders and improve response time during emergencies, especially in high-demand urban pockets of Gurugram and Faridabad, said Aggarwal.

Officials said the project is part of DHBVN’s ongoing efforts to modernise the distribution system and improve service delivery for consumers.