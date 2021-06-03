NGO’s Covid care camp in Sector 61 vandalised by landowner

A Covid care centre set up by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Sector 61 near Badshahpur was ransacked on Thursday morning, allegedly by the landowner, who wanted the camp to be removed from the site, members of the NGO alleged.

Officials of the NGO said that they had a verbal agreement with the owner to use the site till June 30, to find an alternative site.

JP Singh, HR director of Hemkunt Foundation, the NGO, alleged that tents, boards and other items inside the camp were damaged and they were forced to close the facility. A police complaint was lodged in the evening by the foundation at the Sector 65 police station.

Police officials said that the matter was a dispute between the landowner and the foundation, but that a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The police said that two people, including the landowner were named in the FIR, among the 22 who were booked.

Deepak Kumar, the station house officer of Sector 65 police station, said that a police team and the subdivisional magistrate of Badshahpur, Satish Yadav, visited the spot as soon as they received a complaint.

“The landowner is planning to set up his own makeshift oxygen centre for area residents and they have been asking the Hemkunt Foundation to vacate the premises. There is no legal or written agreement between the parties, due to which they are bound to vacate the private property. We have intervened and given two days to shift their set up,” said Kumar.

The Covid care centre set up by the foundation had 150 beds and 350 chairs to provide oxygen support to Covid-19 patients.

Following the incident in the morning, a representative of the foundation took to social media and alleged that they were being forcibly being evicted by the locals and vandalism at the site. The volunteers took to Twitter requesting the deputy commissioner to look into the matter. Within minutes, around 1,000 users retweeted it and the post evoked more than 240 reactions.

Singh, who is also in charge of the camp, said that they had already paid ₹3.5 lakh to the landowner. “The owner came to the camp on Wednesday and asked us to vacate the site within a day. How is this possible? We asked them to wait till June 30 so that we could make alternative arrangements,” said Singh.

Singh said that on Thursday morning, the owner brought with him a group of 30 to 40 men who took their generator and disconnected the electricity supply. “They indulged in vandalism. We have appealed to the district administration to provide us with an alternative site so that a camp can be set up. Also, action should be taken against miscreants as per the law,” said Singh.

The landowner could not be reached for comment.

Yash Garg, the deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said that the issue was a dispute between the landowner and the foundation, but they have deployed police at the site as a precautionary measure. “The foundation has asked for an alternative site. I will be holding a discussion with them and an appropriate site would be given based on the requirement,” he said.

The foundation officials said that there was no patient at the facility at the time of the incident. “For the last few days, we are treating four to five patients daily in the out-patient division as the Covid-19 numbers have gone down. But the challenge of the third wave remains and we are serving those who are in need and don’t have financial resources,” Singh said.