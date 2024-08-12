NHAI, GMDA clash over Bajghera underpass flooding, drainage issues

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced on Monday that the Bajghera underpass on the Dwarka Expressway, which was heavily flooded and closed for traffic on Sunday, would be cleared of water by Monday evening. The underpass, located on the Gurugram-Bajghera-Najafgarh road, is a critical route for commuters from Dwarka in Delhi and Najafgarh heading towards Gurugram and experiencing heavy traffic during peak hours. The Bajghera underpass was closed for traffic as it got flooded, and eight pumps that are permanently deployed at the spot were put into service to dewater the structure on Sunday itself, said an NHAI official. (HT Photo)

NHAI officials attributed the flooding to a choked local drain near the Bajghera underpass, which caused a heavy flow of water from the Bajghera rail overbridge to be diverted toward the Dwarka Expressway. Due to the heavy rainfall on Monday, the water from a one-kilometre stretch of the clogged drain was redirected to the already low-lying underpass, exacerbating the flooding.

“The underpass was closed for traffic as it got flooded, and eight pumps that are permanently deployed at the spot were put into service to dewater the structure on Sunday itself. The pumps are still working, and the water will be cleared by today evening. The drain along the road is not functional,” said an NHAI official. The officials further mentioned that they had previously written to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to establish a proper stormwater drainage network in sectors along the Dwarka Expressway to prevent similar flooding incidents.

Residents expressed frustration over the recurring waterlogging issues at the underpass. Rakesh Rana, president of the Sai Kunj Resident Welfare Association (RWA) located along the Bajghera road, alleged that water from adjoining colonies and roads had swamped the underpass on Sunday, causing the closure. Rana pointed out potential design flaws, stating, “There seems to be design issues in this underpass as the entire water from adjoining colonies and the main road floods this underpass. The leg one drain of GMDA along the Bajghera drain is not choked. There is a need to work out a proper solution.”

The locals also said that while the underpass was flooded on Sunday morning, the pumps were made operational in the evening, which delayed the clearance of water.

A senior GMDA official, however, refuted claims of a non-functional drain, asserting, “The Leg one drain, which is along the Bajghera road, is functional and has been taking water towards Najafgarh. We will ensure that the surface drain along the Dwarka Expressway with the master drain network or Leg one drain is connected. Any other issue will also be resolved.”