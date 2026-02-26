NHRC monitor reviews Gurugram sanitation, waste management measures

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) special monitor Vidya Bhushan Kumar on Wednesday reviewed sanitation, solid waste management and environmental protection measures in Gurugram, directing officials to ensure time-bound and result-oriented implementation with visible on-ground impact. At Bandhwari, 3.62 million tonnes of legacy waste processed so far, with the rest targeted for clearance by Feb 2027, officials told the NHRC team. (HT)

At a meeting held at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) office, officials from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), MCG, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board presented progress reports on cleanliness drives, door-to-door waste collection, road sweeping, green development projects and pollution control measures across the city’s four zones.

Officials informed the NHRC monitor that a multi-layered system has been put in place for scientific disposal of municipal solid waste, including regular door-to-door collection, maintenance of secondary collection points, legacy waste processing, horticulture waste management and construction and demolition waste handling. Around 129,903 properties have been identified as bulk waste generators producing more than 100 kg of waste daily. Under a short-term arrangement from January 9 to July 8, 2026, four agencies are deploying nearly 400 vehicles for door-to-door collection, while a long-term waste management plan is under preparation, officials said.

Dust control measures

Authorities highlighted that, in addition to mechanised road sweeping, a special road dust lifting campaign has been underway since October 25, 2025. Measures to curb air pollution include the deployment of truck-mounted sprinklers, anti-smog guns and air quality monitoring stations, along with development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Landfill, plant upgrades

At the Bandhwari waste management site, officials said 3.62 million metric tonnes of legacy waste had been processed by January 31, 2026, with the remaining 1.6 million metric tonnes targeted for clearance by February 2027. The capacity of the Basai C&D waste plant has been increased from 300 tonnes per day to 1,200 tonnes per day. Plans to develop 101 km of roads as model roads are being implemented, and of 74 ponds under the municipal area, work has been completed at 55 while the rest is underway. Treated water from micro-STPs is being used for irrigation of parks and ponds.

Enforcement, directions issued

To curb illegal dumping, 12 teams of a sanitation security force comprising ex-servicemen have been deployed and 81 assistant sanitation inspectors recruited to strengthen enforcement. Kumar stressed that “the impact of schemes must be visible on the ground” and directed officials to ensure time-bound, transparent and result-oriented implementation with sustained monitoring of door-to-door collection, landfill management, pollution control and public health. He also emphasised citizen participation, faster grievance redressal, stronger awareness campaigns and increased plantation drives.

Following the meeting, the NHRC special monitor visited multiple sites, including Hero Company premises, the Commission for Air Quality Management station at Vikas Sadan, the Basai C&D waste and water treatment plants, and the Bandhwari landfill, to assess on-ground conditions.