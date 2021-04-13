Night curfew to kick in at 10pm, cops deployed

Officials of the district administration said that the state disaster management authority on Tuesday revised the timings of the night curfew and that it will now kick in from 10pm, instead 9pm, as stated on Monday.

Even as the police department said that essential services would be allowed after 9pm and passes can be availed of by those working night shifts, officials of the district administration said they are awaiting a detailed order from the state government for clarity on the exemptions and curfew passes.

Yash Garg, Gurugram’s deputy commissioner, said that a detailed order will be issued on the movement of essential workers during the curfew. “People involved in medical fields or exceptional cases will be allowed to move post 9pm. A detailed order is awaited from the government, following which a decision will be taken on curfew passes,” he said.

The police on Tuesday deployed 41 special teams across the city to enforce the night curfew and four assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) were directed to keep a check of areas in their jurisdictions at night.

Police commissioner KK Rao said, “Essential services will not be stopped but the vehicles will be checked and those who are working in night shifts or travelling for any emergency can avail of curfew pass from the district administration or ACP headquarters office,” he said.

The Haryana government on Monday evening imposed a night curfew from 9pm to 5am, prohibiting the movement of people not involved in essential services. The decision was taken after the number of Covid-19 cases spiralled in the state with Gurugram adding more than 1,000 cases per day since Sunday. Last week, Delhi and Noida imposed a curfew between 10pm and 5am to check the spread of the infection.

The police said that all market associations were informed of the orders and asked to ensure that all shops are shut by 9pm, failing which strict action would be taken. On Monday night, liquor shops and restaurants were found open till late night on Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, Sector 14, Sector 31, Sector 15 and Golf Course Extension Road, following which enforcement has been increased, said officials.

Rao said that strict action, under applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), will be taken against those violating the prohibitory orders. “Our teams are checking suspected vehicles and identity cards at checkpoints within the city and the borders. Also, we have requested people to ensure that no gathering or movement of more than four persons takes place,” Rao said.

As part of the deployment plan, 79 police control room (PCR) vans and 123 patrol bikes were pressed into service, while 61 checkpoints were created across the city. Personnel deployed at Police Lines were also deployed to keep a check on the night movement.

Five PCR vans and six motorbikes were also stationed at the Sirhaul border, Kherki Daula toll plaza, Sohna Road and Bilaspur crossing for ensuring law and order is maintained. Rao said that 10 PCR vans and 12 motorbikes will also patrol the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway to keep a check on unnecessary movement.

The police said that the deployment of personnel and vehicles were done in a manner to ensure quick response across their jurisdictions and that all vehicles are equipped with GPS and wireless communication systems for better coordination.