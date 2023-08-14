Mobile internet service restored in Nuh district

The Nuh district administration on Monday restored mobile internet service, two weeks after communal clashes erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on July 31. The violence had spread to nearby districts, including Gurugram, killing six people. Two weeks after widespread communal violence erupted in Nuh, the district in Mewat region is limping back to normalcy. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

Internet connectivity in the district was suspended in the wake of the violence and after hundreds of social media posts were shared that intensified the situation, said police.

The deputy commissioner of Nuh, Dhirender Khadgata, said the situation in the district is gradually getting normalised. “We have appealed to the public to be wise while using social media and not to indulge in any kind of activity that could lead to violence. We are keeping a close eye on the ground situation,” he said.

Khadgata said Nuh is on the road to normalcy and markets are now open till 8pm. “We are trying to normalise the situation. There is heavy police deployment across the district and law and order situation has been maintained,” he said.

Earlier, the Haryana government had extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the district till August 13.

Schools and other educational institutions in Nuh reopened on August 11. Haryana Roadways buses have also started their operations, said officials.

Police said they are not taking any chances and security has been heightened across the district ahead of Independence Day on Tuesday. “Police check-posts have been set up at key locations to keep a check on vehicular movement,” said Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarniya.

Police said instructions have been given to all the station house officers (SHOs) to patrol crowded areas and to keep an eye on anti-social elements in their respective areas. In addition, they have been directed to take stringent action against people who try to take the law into their own hands. Teams are keeping a close watch on hotels, markets, bus stands, railway stations, dharamshalas and guest houses, police added.

SP Bijarniya said police station and outpost in-charges have been instructed to keep a strict vigil in their respective areas. “Instructions have been given to conduct regular checking of vehicles,” he said.

Metal door detectors have been installed at all public entry gates in key areas, police said. To boost security, 350 local policemen have been deployed in key areas along with 26 companies of paramilitary and Haryana Police.

The Nuh police have already filed 59 FIRs and registered 230 cases and investigations into the riots are underway.

The deputy commissioner said that the authorities will closely monitor social media till midnight and if there are any untoward incidents, they will again suspend the services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON