Nuh: Mob attacks police team during raid, 5 critically injured

Five Faridabad police personnel were critically injured on Wednesday after they were allegedly assaulted by a mob during a raid against vehicle theft at Gokulpur village in Nuh, officers said on Thursday.

Those involved in the assault were identified and were absconding, said Nuh superintendent of police, Varun Singla, adding that raids were being conducted at multiple places.

The injured police personnel were taken to a hospital for treatment, police added.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the police team went to the village to arrest a man, identified as Ajruddin Khan, for his alleged involvement in stealing a tractor trolley. “We had arrested one Talim of Gokulpur village involved in a tractor trolley theft who had revealed that he had sold the trolley for ₹1.40 lakh to Khan. A team of eight police personnel was sent to arrest him om Wednesday at around 4pm,” said Jalaluddin, sub-inspector of crime branch, Uncha, Faridabad .

“When we reached Khan’s house, he climbed up on the roof and raised an alarm after which neighbours, including women, gathered at the spot and surrounded us. All of them were armed with sticks. They suddenly attacked us and took us inside and held us hostage at gunpoint, besides snatching our mobile phones and cash. They kept us hostage for over two hours and also vandalised the police vehicle,” he said.

A case was registered against 40-50 men and women under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 307 (murder attempt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 379-B (snatching using force) of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at Punhana police station on Wednesday.

Mamta Kharab, deputy superintendent of police , Nuh said that the case was registered against 15 identified and 30 unidentified villagers. “The suspects robbed the policemen of ₹8,000 and their mobile phones will be recovered after the arrests are made,” she said.

