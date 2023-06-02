Gurugram: Nuh police on Thursday busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur, police said on Friday. Nuh police bust illegal arms manufacturing unit in MP

Police recovered seven country-made pistols, seven magazines and illegal arms making materials from the makeshift factory located in a forested area.

Police said on May 27, after a 10-hour long operation, they had arrested one arms manufacturer, identified as Gurdev Singh, from Burhanpur. He was one of the leading illegal arms suppliers in the Delhi-NCR region.

Nuh superintendent of police Varun Singla said police had taken Singh on a seven-day remand for interrogation and he revealed the location of the arms manufacturing unit. “Our teams were sent to the forested area and they found the makeshift unit, though no suspects were found at the spot. We recovered country-made pistols and magazines from the illegal factory,” he said.

SP Singla said this is the third illegal arms manufacturing unit police have unearthed in the last one month, adding that the remaining two units were located in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

“In September last year, our teams on patrolling duty had arrested two suspects, identified as Aasif Khan and Sehnawaz alias Saini. They revealed that they used to buy weapons from Singh,” SP Singla added.

Police said teams have been deployed to ensure no illegal arms are smuggled in the district from other states.

Police said Singh used to sell the country-made pistols for an amount ranging from ₹16,000 to ₹25,000. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Arms Act in Nuh.