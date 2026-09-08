The station house officer (SHO) of City Punhana police station in Nuh was arrested on Monday red-handed while accepting ₹50,000 bribe from a man to remove his cousin’s name from a rape case, Haryana state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials said. Nuh SHO arrested taking ₹50,000 bribe to remove name from rape case

The inspector-rank officer was arrested from his chamber at the police station, where he allegedly accepted the bribe. The money was recovered from his possession, officials said.

According to ACB officials, a man filed a complaint with the bureau last week alleging that the inspector had demanded ₹1 lakh to remove his maternal cousin’s name from a rape case.

Inspector Raj Kumar, ACB Palwal unit in-charge, who led the trap team, said the complainant had approached the inspector seeking a proper investigation, claiming that the rape case was false and his cousin had been falsely implicated to settle personal scores.

“The inspector was handed over the investigation of the rape case registered at Pinangwan police on June 24 for an impartial probe,” he said.

Officials said the inspector demanded ₹1 lakh from the complainant, however, later agreed to accept the amount in two instalments of ₹50,000 each. He called the complainant at the City Punhana police station to pay the first instalment, when he was arrested.

ACB officials said the complainant had provided voice and call recordings in which the inspector demanded the bribe. An FIR, seen by HT, was registered against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB police station, Gurugram on Monday.