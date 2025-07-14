OSB Expressway Towers’ homebuyers protest against developer

Gurugram: Around 100 home buyers of the OSB Expressway Towers project in Sector 109, staged a protest in Civil Lines, Gururgam, on Saturday against long delay in their flats delivery, and to seek action against the developer. Arun Yadav, legal head, OSB Buildtech Pvt Ltd, said the developer is committed to deliver all its real estate projects, and making efforts towards it. (Paraveen Kumar/HT Photos)

Owners alleged that despite repeated promises, the work on the project was stalled and authorities failed to act against the OSB group which had launched the affordable housing project in 2017 to deliver flats in 2022.

There are 1,079 buyers in the Expressway Towers project in Sector 109, and most of them have paid over 90% of the cost of the flats, said flat owners.

“The developer is not ready to complete the project despite home buyers having paid most of their dues. We held the protest to press for action against the developer as authorities have not done much to ensure delivery of our flats,” said Archana Nautiyal, a buyer and member of Expressway Towers Gurugram Buyers Association, under whose aegis the protest was held.

The buyers also submitted a memorandum in the office of state cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh.

Protesters said that apart from buyers of the Sector 109 project, few buyers from OSB projects in Sector 69 and Sector 70 were also present during the protest, expressing their resentment against the developer as their projects are also stalled.

“There are around 3,000 home buyers from the affordable category, who are stuck in these stalled projects. The work in Sector 109 is completed by about 55% only while payments of over 90% have been made. We’ve sought enquiry into diversion of funds,” said another buyer requesting anonymity.

Sanjay Lal, president, Federation of Apartment Owners Association, Gururgam, which is supporting the protesters, said the BJP government in the Centre and the state should jointly take it up and resolve the issue. “People have voted for them with a hope to find solution. They must help home buyers,” he added.

Buyers suggested if the present developer is unable to complete the project, the government should take it over or transfer the license to another developer for completion.

A senior Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) official in Chandigarh said directions have been issued by the DTCP’s director to probe the matter, and in case any irregularities are found, an FIR may be registered against the developer.

DTCP officials in Gurugram have been asked to hold an enquiry with respect to the alleged cancellation of units during the suspension period and other violation made viz-a-viz suspension order or terms and conditions of the licence, the official added.

“In case any violation, as alleged, is found an FIR may be lodged against the developer under the relevant provision of law at the earliest,” the order issued by DTCP on June 11 in Chandigarh said.

Asked about delay in delivery of project, Arun Yadav, legal head, OSB Buildtech Pvt Ltd, said the developer is committed to deliver all its real estate projects, and making efforts towards it.

“The OSB project, originally slated for completion in 2023 (including Covid extension), was delayed due to buyer protests and non-payment of dues, leading to license suspension and account freezing. Despite this, the developer has completed over 90% of the work through self-funding. In April 2025, the promoter assured homebuyers that possession would be delivered within one year, and the application for Occupation Certificate is expected by October 2025,” said Yadav.