Over 1,100 Haryana teachers trained in AI under SCERT’s digital push

Over 1,100 teachers across Haryana have received hands-on training in artificial intelligence (AI) this year as part of the State Council of Educational Research and Training’s (SCERT) drive to integrate emerging technologies into classrooms, officials said. (Representative image) Teachers received five-level AI training through online and in-person sessions to promote future-ready learning and bridge the public-private tech gap. (HT Archive)

In Phase 1, held in August, 50 master trainers were trained, followed by Phase 2 in September, during which each master trainer conducted sessions for batches of 50 teachers across all 22 districts. The programme aims to equip educators with the skills to integrate emerging technologies into daily teaching practices and create future-ready classrooms, SCERT officials said.

The training is part of SCERT’s larger initiative to integrate AI into the school education system, which has now been expanded to cover all subjects and classes. Initially launched in July, the programme was designed under NCERT guidelines and focused on science and mathematics, with 44 master trainers mentoring 2,200 teachers to conduct virtual experiments in physics, chemistry, biology, and maths. Officials said the decision to broaden the scope reflects a push to bridge the technological gap between private and government schools.

“In this academic year, we are preparing our teachers for artificial intelligence (AI). The final aim is to prepare students for future technological challenges so that they can perform better in the field of research and innovation,” said Manoj Kaushik, head of the education technology wing, SCERT.

Explaining the selection process, Kaushik said the master trainers were already proficient in digital tools. “Since they were familiar with educational software and e-content, it was easier to train them in AI and prepare them to effectively train other teachers,” he said.

The AI training framework is divided into five levels — from Level 0 to Level 4, with Level 0 indicating no digital literacy and Level 4 representing teachers fully equipped to integrate AI into teaching. For rural educators, the sessions are being delivered online to ensure inclusivity. “Online training will be as effective as physical sessions since reaching remote locations physically is not always feasible,” Kaushik added.

Ravi Tomar, a master trainer and teacher at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Tauru, Nuh, said he has trained 55 teachers in his district. “A five-day programme is sufficient to equip them with basic AI knowledge and understanding,” he said, adding that it also covers AI-related risks and guidelines for responsible classroom use.

SCERT officials said the online AI course will soon be available on the DIKSHA app for wider access. Students will also receive AI-based projects and assignments in January or February to assess their understanding and introduce them to foundational AI concepts.