Paediatric ICU beds increased in view of possible third Covid wave in Gurugram

The district health department on Tuesday started a paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) with 10 beds at Civil Hospital in Sector 10, said officials. Sixteen paediatric ICU beds were also added to the Polyclinic in Sector 31, they said.

The paediatric ICU at Civil Hospital was inaugurated by deputy commissioner of Gurugram Yash Garg in the presence of chief medical officer Dr Virender Yadav.

“On Tuesday, we started a 10-bedded paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) with four ventilator beds, X-ray facilities and defibrillators, among other facilities. Sixteen more PICU beds are also ready at the Polyclinic in Sector 31. These facilities have been readied anticipating a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and we are preparing to treat children,” said the chief medical officer.

Meanwhile, the health department on Tuesday also issued an advisory for the public to follow Covid-19-appropriate behaviour this festive season.

The health department advised people to avoid visiting crowded places during the festive season and asked people to follow the Covid-19 safety protocols seriously.

The advisory said that the festive season lasts from October to December, so it is necessary that people avoid events where crowding is likely.

The advisory added that Gurugram reported an increase in Covid-19 cases in the past few days. While the number of active cases in the district was 150 in the month of September, in the last three weeks of October it has increased to 165.

The advisory said that people need to be more careful and alert. People above 60 years of age who are suffering from serious illness, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age have been advised to stay at home.