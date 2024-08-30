Panels formed to expedite construction work of Gurugram Metro project

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have formed an executive committee and a coordination committee to expedite the work of the Gurugram Metro rail project on the ground, officials said on Friday. GMRL has asked the land owning agencies to identify green spaces and water bodies along the Metro alignment that can be rejuvenated. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The panels will coordinate with multiple agencies to help GMRL freeze the alignment of the Metro viaduct, operational structures on the route, station locations, and help with the design and construction of intermodal transfer facilities for road and pedestrian traffic, among other things, they added.

According to a communique received by government agencies, GMRL, which is executing the ₹5,452 crore Gurugram Metro extension project, has asked all the departments and civic agencies to render cooperation for the unhindered construction of the Gurugram Metro/MRTS (mass rapid transport system) project.

A senior GMRL official said that it has also been decided to constitute MRTS executive committee and MRTS co-ordination committee broadly for the purpose of coordination among multiple agencies. The executive committee has the most senior officials of eight departments as its members, while the coordination committee has 25 members with officials of GMDA, and Gurugram traffic police, among other agencies and departments, as its members.

The committees will also integrate physical features such as green and blue spaces with public spaces and precincts. They will ensure that the focus is on roads, footpaths and lights at crossroads and intersections for better links with Metro entrances to residential, commercial, institutional and industrial properties. They will also identify land for parking and mutli-modal integration.

GMRL has also asked the land owning agencies to examine the pedestrian infrastructure along the Metro alignment within at least 500 to 800 metres. It has also asked the land owning agencies to identify green spaces and water bodies along the Metro alignment that can be rejuvenated.

Last year, the Haryana government had formed GMRL, a special purpose vehicle to execute the 28.5km Metro extension project from Millennium City Centre to Cyber Hub, which will bring a large part of the city under the Metro network. This Metro line will have 27 stations and two interchanges at Sector 29 and Palam Vihar.